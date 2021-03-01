Social Media
Use these gym group chat names for you and your friends.

52 Workout Group Chat Names For Sweating It Out Together

Oh my quads!

By Marisa Casciano
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

Your workout crew never fails to hype you up for a quick run, yoga class on YouTube, or weight-lifting session. It’s no secret that working out with your friends is better than hitting the treadmill alone. When you're lacking motivation or bored with your routine, they might send you an energetic playlist to put on and tons of messages like, "You've got this!" You encourage them too, sending TikTok videos of cute animals “working out” to give them something silly to smile about. These funny gym group chat names for your sweat squad will truly lift everyone's spirits before they get their gains on.

Depending on your weekly schedules, you and your workout buds might plan a home workout together over Zoom once or twice a week. You might roll out your yoga mats in your own homes and follow a tutorial. Or maybe you show up to the gym as an unstoppable team. Of course, when you can't do planks, lunges, or squats together, you send messages in the group chat. You check in to see what new singles everyone added to their workout playlists, and what your BFFs' personal fitness goals are for the day. Everyone's goals are a little bit different, but that doesn't mean they won't fit with these workout group chat names for your fitness gang.

Some of these chat names might remind your crew to stay hydrated while they work out and stretch their muscles before and after. Others may be a cute pun that speaks to one aspect of their workout routine. One thing is for sure: All of these gym group chat names will motivate your friends to be active and have fun every step of the way.

Shutterstock
  1. Get Your Sweat On
  2. Hydration Station
  3. Workout Check
  4. We Love Child's Pose
  5. Friends Who Flex
  6. Taking A Rest Day
  7. Stretch It Out
  8. Reach For The Barre
  9. Take A Breath
  10. Smoothie Moves
  11. One More Rep
  12. Swipe Up For Leggings
  13. Gym Mates
  14. WOFH: Working Out From Home
  15. #FitnessTok
  16. All We Do Is Lift
  17. We've Got This
  18. Squat Squad
  19. Planking, HBU?
  20. Going With The Flow
  21. Slow And Steady
  22. Tanks And Top Knots
  23. Manifesting Muscles
  24. Workout Buds
  25. Go Team
  26. Don't Nama'stay In Bed
  27. Hello From My Yoga Mat
  28. Have A Good Workout
  29. Status: At The Home Gym
  30. It's Leg Day
  31. Feeling The Burn
  32. Cardio Is Cool
  33. The Actual Stair Masters
  34. Thinking About Smoothies
  35. Wanna Work Out?
  36. New Muscles Just Dropped
  37. Feeling Peachy
  38. Weight For It
  39. Oh My Quads
  40. The Finish Line
  41. That Was A Fun Run
  42. Sweaty Selfies Found Here
  43. Long-Distance Gym Buddies
  44. Sweatin' And Smilin'
  45. Too Bootylicious For You, Babe
  46. The Gains Gang
  47. Booty Bandits
  48. Jelly Legs
  49. Sculpted Squad
  50. Can You Handle This?
  51. Biceps, Booty, Brunch
  52. Electrolyte Up My Quads

This article was originally published on