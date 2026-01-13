The guests for Season 4 of The White Lotus finally have a destination to check into. On Jan. 9, it was announced that the next installment in Mike White’s comedy-drama series have chosen the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez as its prime filming location.

That means for the first time since the show first aired in 2021, The White Lotus will not be calling a Four Seasons Resort its home. Season 1 of the HBO Max series was filmed at the Maui at Wailea property; Season 2 chose the San Domenico Palace in Italy; and Season 3 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

When rumors of a French destination started swirling around in 2025, many fans looked at different Four Seasons Resorts for where the show might end up — but it seems they were looking in all the wrong places. According to Variety, the series is instead going with Château de La Messardière, which is part of the Airelles Collection and has a connection to White’s Survivor past.

Airelles’ Stéphane Courbit is also the chairman of Banijay Group, which owns the reality competition series that White has been a part of several times. In fact, White is currently in the cast of Survivor’s upcoming 50th season, while “still in the midst of writing” The White Lotus Season 4.

Filming will begin in April, according to Variety, and continue through October. It’s rumored that part of the storyline will include the Cannes Film Festival. The celebrity hot spot also on the French Riviera in May happens about two hours away from the Château de La Messardière, so it wouldn’t be far for production to go if the festival ends up being a part of the show.

Suites At Château de La Messardière Cost HOW Much??

Casting for Season 4 is slowly being announced, and as of mid-January, AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig are the only two actors confirmed. When the crew checks in for production, it’s likely they’ll be staying at the resort just like their characters and the cast did in previous seasons.

The most affordable room, the Superior Room, is about $1,571 for a weeknight in May. That’s about the same price as Belinda’s room at The White Lotus in Thailand for Season 3. Since this is The White Lotus, and you expect to see luxury on display, it’s likely one of the guests will be checking into the most expensive suite at Château de La Messardière.

The Bastide, which is a four-bedroom country house, is $24,435 a night for the same day in May. That price also includes amenities like gourmet breakfast, minibar, and lunch at two of the resort’s restaurants. You also get full access to the spa, your own pool, and a lounger reservation on the private beach on property. There’s also laundry, poolside drinks, and transfers to the beach via a Rolls-Royce. Hopefully, we get to see all of these luxuries when guests arrive at the White Lotus for Season 4.