The Green M&M Just Got *Another* Makeover You Might Actually Love

They say music makes the world go ‘round, so it was only a matter of time before everyone’s favorite round treats, M&M’s, joined in on the fun. M&M’s just launched a new limited-edition Album Art pack collection, and music lovers of all genres can score a bag of M&M’s inspired by your favorite album. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy M&M’s Album Art packages with Kacey Musgraves & Rosalía designs.

M&M’s announced the release of the Album Art packs on Jan. 25. The new collection inserts your favorite M&M’s characters — yes, including Ms. Green — into four iconic album covers: Aladdin Sane by David Bowie (1973), H.E.R. by H.E.R. (2017), El Mal Querer by Rosalía (2018), and Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves (2018). The Album Art packs come in Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter, and Minis varieties, and they’re available in four different sizes: Single Size (1.69 ounces), Share Size (2.83 ounces), Sharing Size (10.8 ounces), and Party Size (38 ounces). Prices will vary by store, but you can expect a range between 99 cents and $10.99.

OK, now on to the fun part, the art: The Yellow M&M can be found doing his best Bowie impression, and fans of the Brown M&M will need to look closely to find it paying homage to H.E.R.’s debut project. On the heels of her controversial makeover, the Green M&M pays tribute to Kacey Musgraves and Rosalía.

On the Golden Hour package, the Green M&M stands in front of an empty skyline and hides behind Musgraves’ signature pink paper fan. Sticking with the sky theme, the Green M&M channels her inner angel on the El Mal Querer pack by floating on the clouds in a white robe, just like Rosalía did in 2018.

In late January, the Album Art packs will be available at grocery stores, convenience stores, and other nationwide retailers, like Target and Walmart. The album-inspired packs are also available now on the M&M’s website for $4.49 a bag, but if I were you, I wouldn’t put off placing your order for very long, because the Album Art packs are here for a limited time while supplies last.

After you’ve finished your M&M’s, you can keep the party going by scanning the QR code on the front of the bag, which will take you to MMS.com/AlbumArt where you can learn more about each artist, access their catalogues through Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, get bonus content, and more.

No matter what genre, era, or M&M’s flavors you’re into, there’s an Album Art pack for everyone. If you choose to pick up your pack in stores, be sure to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules ahead of your trip to the grocery store.