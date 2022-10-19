Everyone knows Arby’s has the meats, but for a limited time, the brand has the booze, too. Arby’s Smoked Bourbon launched on Oct. 19, and it’s smoked with the same flavors as company uses for its meats to create a whiskey sip that’s sure to remind you of your favorite Arby’s bite. The drink won’t be available to purchase in stores, though, but it’s not too hard to snap up — you’ll just have to be fast. If you’re over 21, here’s what you need to know about where to buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon for a flavorful sip inspired by smoky meat sandwiches.

If you love the taste of Arby’s smoked meats, then you’ll really love the new aged Smoked Bourbon. The limited-edition sip, which was announced on Oct. 17, is smoked with the same real hickory, mesquite, and pecan woods that Arby’s uses to smoke its meat to create the signature flavor that goes in your favorite sandwiches. Basically, you can expect the drink to taste a lot like your go-to Arby’s order (plus booze). As the brand’s second foray into alcohol space, the bourbon has a 45% ABV, and it sounds like a drink worthy of your happy hour. According to Arby’s, it’s infused with American oak that’s been heated and cooled with a Woodcraft finish to give the booze a seriously bold flavor. The smoky sip pairs perfectly with your favorite smoky sandwich, like the Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich, but it can also be sipped on its own.

Because the drink is only available for a limited time, you should probably plan to grab yours sooner rather than later. Here’s the rundown on how you to score the Smoked Bourbon before it’s gone for good.

Where To Buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon

Starting Oct. 19 at noon ET, you can buy your very own bottle of Arby’s Smoked Bourbon on the official Smoked Bourbon website for a limited time. The website says the quantities are “extremely limited,” so I wouldn’t wait too long to snag the goodies if I were you. Not to mention, Arby’s previous alcoholic endeavor, the Curly Fry Vodka, sold out in less than two minutes. So, yeah, the stakes are pretty high.

If you miss out the first time, don’t worry, because you’ll have one more shot at scoring the sip. According to a blog post from the Arby’s website, there will be a second drop of the stuff down the line. Plus, if you sign up for Arby’s rewards program before 11:59 a.m. ET on Oct. 19, you’ll be one of the first to know when the second drop is going down.

Before you pull out your credit card, you’ll need to make sure you’re a resident of one of the seven locations where the 780-milliliter bottle is available for purchase:

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Kentucky

New Hampshire

New York

I know, I know, there aren’t too many places where you can buy a bottle of the stuff, but hey — you can always call up your bestie in Cali to have a bottle delivered to their house if you need.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you meet all the requirements to buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon, you can expect a bottle of the sip to run you $60. And while you’re there, you’ll also have the chance to buy a Lil’ Smoker custom cocktail smoker for $50, which smokes your drink of choice, when you place the smoker that looks like Arby’s signature wide brim hat on top of a cocktail glass. You might as well keep the smoky theme going, right?

Arby’s knows a thing or two about smoked meats, but now the brand is trying to show off its smoked bourbon skills. If you’re not sure what bite to pair the sip with, you can’t go wrong with the new Country-Style Rib Sandwich, which is made with Texas pork that’s been smoked for at least eight hours, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce.