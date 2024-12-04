A new bombshell has entered the villa. Love Island just introduced a huge plot twist to the popular reality dating show that completely changes the game.

On Love Island Australia Season 6, Episode 18 — which originally aired in Oz on Nov. 26, and became available for streaming in the U.S. on Monday, Dec. 2 — contestants were sent to what was dubbed the world’s first-ever “Hotel Amor,” a play on the popular (and v dramatic) Casa Amor. In Casa, couples are separated and put to the test against a new crop of singles; in Hotel, fans vote to send six different pairs — who don’t necessarily have to be in a couple (!) — to six separate hotels to spend a private night together.

Similar to Casa Amor, the Hotel Amor experience is meant to test the coupled-up islanders to see whether they can stay loyal to their partners while whisked away to a gorgeous new location. Like, can you imagine the carnage this would’ve caused on Love Island USA? Just think if fans had the power to send Rob and Leah to a private retreat to work on their relationship before it all fell apart. Would they have ended the season together?? That’s what Hotel Amor is all about.

The extra nice thing about Hotel Amor, from a viewer’s POV, is that fans at home can visit where the couples spent their private moments together. Here are the luxe rentals and resorts used by Love Island Australia, and how much it’d cost you to spend a night.

Hotel Melbeach & Spa — Canyamel, Spain

Hotel Melbeach & Spa

The adults-only hotel that Krissy and Taylor were sent to was the Hotel Melbeach & Spa on the island of Mallorca. The beachy escape offers two restaurants on property that serve Mediterranean cuisine, and a relaxing spa with yoga, body treatments, and a wellness zone with a sea view.

The Hotel Melbeach also has a bike rental service for you to explore more of Canyamel. If taking it easy is more your speed, enjoy the outdoor pool with a cocktail in hand.

How much? A deluxe suite that comfortably sleeps two people is around $516 to $567 a night in the spring.

Finca Rural Art 9 — Ses Salines, Spain

Airbnb

Love Island didn’t use just hotels — production also rented a six-bedroom home in Ses Salines, Spain, for Mia and Nico. The massive home away from the villa sleeps up to 12 guests, and includes a gorgeous garden and outdoor pool with a jacuzzi.

While space is a huge win with this Airbnb, you don’t have the luxury of a restaurant within walking distance. However, you can make all the avocado toast and Love Island coffee you want in the kitchen.

How much? The Finca Rural Art 9 Airbnb has a three-night minimum in the winter with rates starting at $628 a night, so this one is definitely a splurge for couples looking to get away.

Villa Cala Padri — Capdepera, Spain

Vrbo

Production chose another rental for Em and Mercedes’ Hotel Amor vacay. This three-bedroom villa in Capdepera, Spain comes with a pool, indoor fireplace, and a deck for al fresco dining with a view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite this Vrbo home being slightly smaller than the Airbnb and not having a minimum for the number of days you need to stay, this rental is much more expensive.

How much? One night starts around $1,912, but that does already include fees and tax.

Universal Grand León & Spa — Colonia de Sant Jordi, Spain

Universal Grand León & Spa

Kaylah and Steph traveled to the Universal Grand León & Spa for their Hotel Amor experience. Located near the Es Trenc Beach on Mallorca’s southern coast, this resort has several restaurants and bars for guests to enjoy, but you could always order room service as well.

There’s also the AQUA Spa & Wellness center at the Universal Grand León, which has a pool, sauna, steam rooms, and a 24-hour gym.

How much? A room for two with a side sea view starts at $153 a night, so this is one of the more budget-friendly choices for Love Island fans.

Hotel & Restaurant Jardi D'Artà — Artà, Spain

Hotel & Restaurant Jardi D'Artà

About an hour from the Universal Grand León & Spa is the Hotel & Restaurant Jardi D'Artà. This is where Mimi and Dylan spent their Hotel Amor time on Love Island Australia. The boutique hotel on Mallorca is located in town, so it’s perfect for going on a romantic stroll with your partner. If you do want to spend the day by the sea, though, it’s also 15 minutes away from the beach.

There’s a restaurant attached to the hotel with Mediterranean cuisine from Chef Florian Schwarz that’s ideal for foodies, too.

How much? Hotel & Restaurant Jardi D'Artà has only 11 suites, and the smallest one, El Ático, is about $205 a night.

Hotel Creu de Tau Art & Spa — Capdepera, Spain

Hotel Creu de Tau Art & Spa

Live for a hot tub moment? The adults-only Hotel Creu de Tau Art & Spa may be more your style. The relaxing hotel that Sophie and Zane stayed in has a jacuzzi.

Plus, there’s a wellness spa, a bar that serves specialty cocktails, and a restaurant from Chef Pablo Tamarit with Mediterranean cuisine.

How much? A classic room at the Hotel Creu de Tau Art & Spa is about $235 a night, or $403 for an all-inclusive stay with two meals per day.