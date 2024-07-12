The latest guest to grace Jake Shane’s Therapuss couch: Joe Jonas. And the singer had plenty to talk about on the TikToker’s podcast including, but not limited to, his new music, his WikiFeet rating, and... primal astrology?

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers frontman caught the content creator off guard by mentioning the animal-centered zodiac system that goes beyond the 12 signs that start with Aries and end with Pisces.

According to Primal Astrology, this practice combines Western and Eastern astrology to assign a specific animal and its traits.

In Western astrology, Shane is a Scorpio sun, because his birthday is Oct. 27; in Eastern astrology, he was born during the Year of the Rabbit (1999). Combine the two (Scorpio + Rabbit), and you get the primal zodiac sign of the Koala, which Jonas goes on to describe in the episode as “emotional, powerful, and intense.”

If you’ve spent most your life talking about how you’re a strong yet mysterious scorpion, it can be kind of confusing to then be told you’re also an adorable little marsupial. Even some fans were left with question marks about this newly talked about type of astrology. “OK but am I the only one wondering wth typa [sic] zodiac Joe is talking about?” one wrote on Instagram.

The Primal Zodiac Signs Were Created By One Person

All 144 (!) of the primal zodiac signs were put together by a computer programmer and astro fan with the alias Simon Poindexter in 2012. As a fun project of his own making, he decided to expand beyond the 24 possible zodiac signs from each system to define each person further.

He told Vice in 2022, “Over the years, the feedback I've gotten has been overwhelmingly positive, and people really seem to see themselves in those descriptions, at least to an extent.”

How To Find Your Primal Zodiac Sign

The first step: know your sun sign. In Western astrology, this is based on your birthday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Then it’s time to find your Eastern astro sign, often attributed to the Chinese zodiac. This is based on the year you were born.

Rat (1984, 1996, 2008)

Ox (1985, 1997, 2009)

Tiger (1986, 1998, 2010)

Rabbit (1987, 1999, 2011)

Dragon (1988, 2000, 2012)

Snake (1989, 2001, 2013)

Horse (1990, 2002, 2014)

Sheep (1991, 2003, 2015)

Monkey (1992, 2004, 2016)

Rooster (1993, 2005, 2017)

Dog (1994, 2006, 2018)

Pig (1995, 2007, 2019)

Once you’re aware of both your Western and Eastern astrology, you can look up your combo from the primal zodiac sign list.

Celebs’ Primal Zodiac Signs

As you can see, Shane’s Scorpio and Rabbit may make him a Koala, while Jonas’ Leo and Snake make him a Fox, known to be “elegant, charming, and impossible to ignore.”

Other notable celebs with interesting primal signs:

Nick Jonas (Virgo + Monkey): Penguin

Kevin Jonas (Scorpio + Rabbit): Koala (like Shane!)

Sophie Turner (Pisces + Rat): Lemming

Taylor Swift (Sagittarius + Snake): Tarantula

Zendaya (Virgo + Rat): Mouse

A clip of Dante Basco (known for Avatar: The Last Airbender and for playing Rufio in Hook) on the No Chaser podcast, with over 1 million views on TikTok, shows the actor talking about being an Earthworm.

With options like flamingos and pufferfish to boa constrictors and unicorns, you really could be any animal in the kingdom. It’s just too bad Shane, aka @octopusslover8, wasn’t born five years earlier. Scorpios from 1994 have the primal zodiac sign of the Octopus.