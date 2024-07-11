Joe Jonas Reacts To His 4.9 WikiFeet Rating

Apparently, Joe Jonas isn’t only loved by fans for his music. During a July 11 episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, Jonas said he recently discovered his high rating on WikiFeet (a website that ranks celebrity feet), and he’s “never been more proud” than when he saw his score.

According to Jonas, it was his little brother Frankie Jonas who first introduced him to the website. “I was like, ‘Oh, cool, what’s that?'” Jonas told Shane, per Us Weekly. When he discovered his rating — 4.9 out of 5 — Jonas was thrilled. “I’d never been more proud in my life!” he said. “And by the way, ever since I got this rating, I’m taking care of these feet way more than I have been before.”

His updated routine involves pedicures — maybe he’s trying to gain that extra 0.1 for a perfect WikiFeet score of five. Jonas joked that he considered joining the feet-pic selling business: “So maybe I will get on OnlyFeet.”

Jonas does have some extra time on his hands (or feet?) these days. In April, the Jonas Brothers rescheduled the European leg of their tour, which was originally set to begin on May 18 in Norway. At the time, they said “exciting projects” had prompted the last-minute change.

“Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming,” the band posted on X, formerly called Twitter.

Kennedy Pollard/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonas isn’t the only celebrity who is thinking about selling feet photos. In June, Lily Allen shared a similar story during an episode of her Miss Me? podcast by BBC Sounds. Allen’s pedicurist told her that she had a perfect five-star rating on WikiFeet. “My feet are rated quite highly on the internet,” Allen said at the time, per Sky News.

By early July, Allen had launched an OnlyFans to profit off of her perfect feet, which she shared on her socials. On her profile, @lilyallenftse500, Allen kept things light, joking that she was “just dipping [her] toes in.” The singer is charging feet fans $10 per month for subscribing.

If Jonas’ story follows a similar trajectory, there’s always a chance that he’ll have his very own feet-focused OnlyFans by August.