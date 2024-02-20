VidCon is returning to California this June, along with one of TikTok’s fave families. “We are so excited to be heading to VidCon Anaheim this summer,” the entire D’Amelio clan shares exclusively with Elite Daily. This will mark Charli’s return as a Featured Creator for the first time in two years (she was absent from the 2023 event), but Dixie’s first time ever at the annual convention for influencers and fans.

Joining the D’Amelio Show stars for the ride will be their new popcorn brand. “We can’t wait to share our debut snack brand, Be Happy Snacks,” the family says. The company launched in October 2023 with four original flavors: Nice Spice, Maple Bacon, Cotton Candy, and Parmesan Garlic. (FYI, the Cotton Candy flavor is Dixie’s fave.) While the popcorn is exclusively available at Walmart, fans may get a chance to try some at VidCon.

Along with the D’Amelios, over 50 other Featured Creators were just announced for VidCon 2024; the lineup includes TikTokers like Loren Gray, the Merrell Twins, and Kira Kosarin.

Tickets for the event — which will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California from June 26 to June 29 — are on sale now for fans ($145), creators ($195), and industry professionals ($849) to enjoy all four days of the convention. (But single-day tickets for fans are coming soon, fam!) You can save 10% off on the four-day pass if you’re buying at least five or more tickets with your besties.

The Community Track, or fan tickets, get you access to pre-sale merch, the outdoor festival activities at Anaheim Convention Center, and access to the panels, programming, Q&As, and Community Track lounges during VidCon. There are always a few booths that are perfect for capturing some TikTok-worthy content, so you can share your day with your friends and followers.

Our whole family will be at VidCon to meet our amazing fans and the other creators.

You may even get a chance to take a selfie or two with your faves. A ticket gets you access to the meet and greets with some of the featured TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram creators at VidCon Anaheim.

Dixie previously told Elite Daily that fangirling is in for 2024, and getting to create a community with people who love the same thing you do is “so awesome.” This will be another chance for you to get your fangirl on. “Our whole family will be at VidCon to meet our amazing fans and the other creators,” say the D’Amelios.

If you’re a fan of Dixie, Charli, or any of the following Featured Creators for VidCon 2024, you may want to get your ticket ASAP:

The 2024 VidCon Anaheim Lineup

Aaron Burriss

Adam Chase from Jet Lag: The Game

Adam Rose

Alan Chikin Chow

Aquarium Info

Ben Doyle from Jet Lag: The Game

CaptainPuffy

Carter Kench

Charli D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Doctor Mike

Emmy Combs

Fernanda Cortes

Forrest Valkai

GeorgeNotFound

Hannahxxrose

HappyKelli

Hassan Khadair

Hew Moran

Infamous Swoosh

Janette Ok

Jarvis Johnson

Jordan Matter

Kelon Campbell

Kendahl Landreth

Kira Kosarin

Lauren Ashley Beck

Leenda Dong

Lexi Hensler

Like Nastya

LonnieIIV

Loren Gray

meicrosoft

Merrell Twins

Merrick Hanna

Mia Maples

mmmjoemele

Monica Mamudo

Mythical Chef Josh

Mythical Kitchen

Noor Dabash

Pat Valentine

Pinky Patel

Purpled

Salish Matter

Sam Denby from Jet Lag: The Game

Sarah Schauer

Straw Hat Goofy

Sylvee

TD Bricks

Timm Chiusano

Trevor Evarts

V Spehar from Under The Desk News

Valeriya Eros

Vibin' Wit Tay

Wallibear

Zach Valentine

Along with VidCon Anaheim, the convention will be returning to its East Coast event in Baltimore from Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 and Mexico City from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11. Tickets for Mexico City go on sale March 5, while Baltimore will be available starting April 2.