Have you ever wondered why certain people feel familiar to you — as if you’ve come across their energy before — but you can’t quite put your finger on why? More often than not, it has a lot to do with your synastry (or astrological compatibility), which is the way your birth chart works together with another person’s. In each chart, there’s a specific point called a vertex. And when it’s activated, fated circumstances may take place.

Though the vertex isn’t an actual planet, it arises from the intersection of the prime vertical and the ecliptic in a birth chart, and it can describe why you feel drawn to certain people and not so much to others. It’s similar to your rising or ascendant sign in that it’s a floating point in the chart that is subject to change. It’s also often referred to as a “second ascendant,” but it’s primarily used to understand relationship dynamics.

While astrology is a tool that can be used to uncover exactly where in life you’ll have the most fortune, the vertex pinpoints exactly where this fate will likely unfold in your birth chart. By interpreting the house placement of your vertex in your chart, you can easily uncover where you’ll experience the most fate. If relationships have always gone extremely well for you, it could be because your vertex falls in your seventh house of partnership. If you’ve always seemingly had luck with money, it’s probably because your vertex is in your second house of money and possessions. Understanding where you tend to run into blessings (and where you don’t) is an incredible way to work with the promises of your birth chart.

Merisa Agaoglu/EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

How To Understand Your Vertex In Romantic Relationships

We all have signs we love, and signs we seemingly can’t stand. If you’re someone who constantly finds yourself drawn to Geminis, you may come to realize that your vertex placement is in that sign. If you have your vertex in Aries, you may find that you have very fated interactions with them. In relationships, this person may feel like a soul mate, and the relationship will likely have a very strong impact on you.

This can come with its challenges, though, as most relationships do. Despite how amazing fated connections may sound, they don’t always have a happy ending, especially if you’re not willing to do the work. Even the most seemingly perfect relationship experiences its ups and downs, so remember, your vertex can only take you part of the way.

How To Find The Vertex In Your Birth Chart

The vertex tends to be located in the fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth house in a birth chart, and you can identify it by locating the symbol that appears as “Vx.” It’s located in these houses because they’re the area of the chart that represents things opposite to your rising sign, which is why the vertex tends to reside in the houses opposite your rising.

You’ll often find that fate has a lot to do with matters in your external world, which is why the vertex commonly resides in the relationship-oriented houses. While your vertex can tell you a lot about what kind of person you may find fated relationships with, their vertex placement can speak volumes, too. In order to better understand the fated connection you have with someone, be sure to take a look at the sign their vertex falls in as well — chances are, it may just be in your sign, too.