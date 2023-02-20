10 Unique London Date Ideas That'll Alter Your Brain Chemistry

London has big main character energy. Year after year, the English capital city tops practically every single list of trending travel destinations, including those for 2023. Is it because of all the historical landmarks? The magical shopping experiences? The affiliation to the Spice Girls? Whatever reason everyone has for wanting to visit the birthplace of Prince Harry, it’s clear that London is constantly calling. If you’re planning a revenge travel trip to the hot spot with your partner or besties this spring or summer, then you should consider one of the many unique date ideas London has to offer.
Since set-jetting, or visiting places used as filming locations, is a popular travel trend for 2023, the landmarks featured in Bridgerton and dark backdrops in You are pretty obvious stops for your London tour. Imagine promenading like Daphne and Simon in front of the same home the Bridgertons reside in, or stopping for some bussin food in the same market Joe (aka Professor Jonathan Moore) and Kate are seen wandering through under London Bridge. You isn’t necessarily a picture-perfect example of romance, but it still provides spots worthy of the heart-eye emoji.
Then, of course, there are the peak touristy attractions like the West End, Big Ben, and anything associated with Harry Potter. (If you went to London and didn’t take a picture in front of King’s Cross station, did you really go?) All of those are probably already on your list; the keyword you’re looking for is *unique*. If you’re looking to add a little bit of spice, here are some fun yet different date ideas for your London itinerary: