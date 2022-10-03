Walt Disney World has been celebrating it’s 50th anniversary since last October with special events, merch, and menu items. While it’s just the Magic Kingdom that’s turning the big 5-0, all four parks at Disney World in Florida has been pulling out all the stops. In celebration of the anniversary, each park is also represented in the Ulta and Disney Parks Collection as well, which includes a churro-scented candle, palettes, and glosses.

Disney is no stranger to a makeup collab. In fact, ColourPop just released their second Hocus Pocus collab in honor of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, and beauty guru Patrick Starrr just came out with a Fantasia-inspired collection as well. While the palettes inspired by the four Disney World theme parks in the Ulta x Disney Parks Collection are all cop-worthy, it’s the churro-scented candle that is a standout. After all, who doesn’t want the scent of fresh Disney churros filling your home whenever you want? It’s almost like bringing Disney to you, and will make you feel like you’re sitting on Main Street while just chilling on your couch at home.

Since candles are the perfect fall home decor, you’ll want to add this speciality candle to your collection, but as a Disney fan, you’ll also want to check out the full Ulta x Disney Park Collection to see what else you’d like to add to cart.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sparkle Like Cinderella Castle With The Magic Kingdom Palette Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Magic Kingdom Vault Ulta $28 See on Ulta This Magic Kingdom-inspired set comes with a 12-shade eyeshadow palette and pink shimmer lip gloss. The eyeshadow shades are all named after different snacks, characters, and attractions you can only find at the Magic Kingdom, like Splash Mountain, Madam Leota from the Haunted Mansion, and Grey Stuff from the Be Our Guest Restaurant. Overall, the palette is very pink, blue, and brown with matte and shimmer finishes for a fairy tale-like lewk.

Create A Stunning Blend With This EPCOT Palette Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: EPCOT Vault Ulta $28 See on Ulta EPCOT is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, so it’s definitely a good time to get this palette if that’s your favorite Disney World park. The palette definitely has more of that EPCOT vibe with neutral shades with some pops of color. Inspired by rides, shows, and areas of the park, the shades come in colors like World Showcase, Test Track, and Club Cool. One of the colors is also a purple that is reminiscent of EPCOT’s mascot Figment, and the shimmer gloss comes in a similar violet color.

Keep It Natural With The Animal Kingdom Palette Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Animal Kingdom Vault Ulta $28 See on Ulta For Animal Kingdom stans, the Animal Kingdom palette comes in the shape of the iconic Tree of Life. It also features very neutral matte and shimmer finish shades, so you can create an almost natural eye lewk. The 12 eyeshadows are named things like Yeti, Expedition Everest, and even Zebra Domes inspired by the popular Animal Kingdom treat. This set really was made for the no makeup, makeup look with a clear shimmer lip gloss as well.

Stand Out With The Hollywood Studios Palette Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Hollywood Studios Vault Ulta $28 See on Ulta The Hollywood Studios palette will definitely have you ready for your closeup. The 12-shade palette includes a lot of darker hues for a smokey eye, with names like Tower of Terror, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, and Galaxy's Edge. While the eyeshadows are dark and bright, the lip gloss is a little more subtle in a pale pink color. However, it does have the shimmer effect to make your lips stand out as well.

Blend It All Together With This Sponge Set Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Makeup Sponge Set Ulta $16 See on Ulta Picking a favorite park is hard, so celebrate them all with this sponge set. You may be in need of more sponges to add to your collection, so why not get these ones with each of the the Disney World theme park icons on them? They also have a cool marbling color to them as well.

Fill Your Home With The Smell Of Fresh Churros Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Churro Bites Candle Ulta $20 See on Ulta While you can’t always be at Disney, you can make it feel like you’re there by just lighting this churro-scented candle. The notes of coconut, tonka bean, vanilla, and caramel somehow come together to create that fresh churro smell you get when passing a churro cart in the park. Just be warned that lighting this candle will make you hungry.

Design Some Disney Nail Art With This Set Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Nail Vault Ulta $20 See on Ulta Don’t forget to paint your nails for your next Disney World trip. One of the best tips, especially for foodies, is to have a fresh nail lewk. You don’t want plain nails in your pics as you’re holding up a Mickey-shaped ice cream. Make sure you have some Insta-ready nails with this nail polish set from Ulta. The 11 colors are even named after Disney World snacks like Sticky Toffee, Caramel S'mores, and Funnel Cake.

Treat Yourself To A Headband With Mickey Ears Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Plush Spa Headband Ulta $10 See on Ulta Even when you’re not on a Disney vacay, treat yourself like you’re on one with this spa set. It comes with a headband with sparkly Mickey ears to elevate your skincare routine. It’s simple ear-resistible.

Add These Disney Makeup Brushes To Your Collection Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Makeup Brush Set Ulta $25 See on Ulta To create your next Disney lewk, you need a set of makeup brushes to match. This set comes with everything you need like a Powder Brush, Angled Contour & Blush Brush, Flat Top Complexion Buffing Brush, Classic Eye Shadow Brush, Tapered Crease Eye Shadow Brush, and Short Precision Eye Shadow Brush. Even if you have a go-to set, this could be part of your travel set to bring with you on vacation to Disney.

Carry All Your New Makeup In This Bag Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Cosmetic Bag Ulta $25 See on Ulta One way to carry all your new brushes is with this makeup bag from the Ulta x Disney Parks Collection. The bag even has a brush compartment and is easy for travel. The cutest part is the icons for each of the four Disney World parks represented on the zipper.