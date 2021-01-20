Life’s all about living in the moment, but some moments are so blissful that you have to stop and take a picture in hopes it’ll last longer. It’s true that time flies when you’re having fun, but even when you’re going through a hard time, it’s surprising how fast life moves on and starts over again. You’ve likely cycled through different styles that you’ve documented in throwback selfies, shared amazing memories of bonding with your best friends, and saw some places in your travels you never thought you could. It's safe to say your camera roll has a bunch of gems stored away that you’ve never posted. When you’re ready to do so, use these throwback picture captions for Instagram that will give you a reason to share and remember all the good times.

Your memories will never go out of style and, since you’re an expert Instagrammer by now, you've mastered snapping just the right angles for your selfies and outfit pics. Looking back at your camera makes you appreciate all the glow-ups that led you here, and might inspire you to post an old pic or selfie you were sleeping on. Your throwback selfies and nostalgic IG drops might also include you and your for-lifer crew enjoying fruity sips on the beach or a pawsitively adorable selfie you snapped with your best furry friend on a fall foliage hike. You might even post an old pic of your fresh winter haircut from a few years back that you can pair with a throwback caption like, "Believe in your-selfie."

The fun doesn't stop there. Since they're throwback pictures, consider giving your posts a vintage feel by playing around with different photo filter apps. It's a great way to really bring on the #TBT vibes and help your old photos stand out on your followers' feeds. After you choose your fave selfies in your collection and decide what filters fit best, use any of these nostalgic Instagram captions for all kinds of throwback posts to share your best old memories.

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

Throwback Quotes For Old Pictures Of Yourself

“Vintage me." "Poll: Should I bring back this trend?" "Love your selfie, always." "Little old me." "Still rocking this look." "When my hair was long AF." "Some things never change." "Why did I sleep on this photo?" "I'm still not over these selfies." "Same me, different year." "Sorry, not sorry for this selfie dump." “Flashback to this ‘fit.” “Bad vibes never go with my outfits.” "Them: Take a picture, it will last longer. Me: Okay!" “Everything I do is for my younger self.” "Time makes you bolder, even children get older. And I'm getting older too." — Fleetwood Mac, "Landslide" “Blessed with the best.” “I came, I saw, I conquered.” “Oh, this time and this place.” “Grow through what you go through.”

visualspace/E+/Getty Images

Throwback Quotes For Your Best Friends

"Still chillin' with the same crew." "Who's ready to recreate this mem?" "Remembering these sweet moments." "Forever grateful for these amazing people." "Let's replay this moment." "Missing my partner in wine." "The vibes were immaculate." "This is a love letter to my besties." "We came, we saw, we snapped away." "My best mems are with my besties." "Cheers to old laughs and to making new ones." "I'm actually still laughing at that joke." “My 4-lifers.” “We had no idea what we were doing.” “So glad we got pictures or else it didn’t happen.” “Things are so lit right now that I’m posting a photo from weeks ago.” “Hey, do you remember this?” “A journey is best measured in friends rather than miles.” “On this day, an inside joke was born.” “Honestly, you wish you were there with us.”

Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Travel Throwback Captions

“Missing this view.” “Wherever you go becomes a part of who you are.” “My sweet escape.” “Mentally, I’m here.” “Take me back.” “Finding paradise wherever I go.” Life moves on, but these memories are forever. I want a do-over. Look for the magic in every moment “You’ll never regret following your heart and feeding your soul.” "Sea you soon." “Wander often, wonder always.” “Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” “Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” "Throwin' it back to the good times and tan lines.” “It’s time for another adventure!” “Everything I’ll ever need is in this picture.” “Can I go back? I think I left my happiness behind.” “Imagination shapes the future.” “Sorry can’t come to the phone right now, I’m living in the past.”

Caia Image/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe

Nostalgic Quotes To Use As Throwback Captions

"The year of loungewear." "A few years ago today..." "Anyone have a time machine I can borrow real quick?" "Someone hand me the tissues ASAP." “Special moments from a past life.” "Sorry can't come to the phone right now, living in the past." "Feelin' nostalgic AF." "Loving the mems." "More moments like this, please." "These photos have me #inmyfeelings." "Living in the past for a bit." “Look back at it.” “Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?” “Live the life you love.” “Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different?" — C.S. Lewis “I’ll never take this for granted.” “It’s a good day to look back on some good days.” “It feels as if it were yesterday…” “Collect moments, not things.” “Yesterday is but today’s memory, and tomorrow is today’s dream.” – Kahlil Gibran