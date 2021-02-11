28 The Office Quotes For Valentine's Day Pics With The Jim To Your Pam

No couple is quite as cute as you and your SO, other than Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from The Office. This dynamic duo is the definition of relationship goals, and Jim's proposal to Pam at the gas station will forever give you heart eyes each time you watch the scene. In fact, you and your partner probably love everything about The Office, so it makes perfect sense to have The Office quotes for Valentine's Day pics that'll add a little bit of loving humor to your post on Feb. 14.

Although you don't have plans to go out to dinner with Phyllis and Bob Vance this V-Day, you’re already thinking about the photos you'll snap with your partner or your sweet date night on the most romantic day of the year. Together, you may pretend you're the Vances, and share a kiss for the camera in front of the refrigerator, or recreate the moment when Jim first asked Pam out on a date, by wearing a similar pink cardigan. Those pictures, after all, pair perfectly with The Office quotes for Valentine's Day, since they're basically an ode to the Dunder Mifflin documentary.

Of course, if you’d rather just celebrate the day and skip taking a photo on V-Day, you can also pull one out of your camera roll that reminds you of The Office. This pic could be a selfie you took on a vacation years ago to a farm like Dwight Schrute's, or a candid you grabbed during a couples' gathering, similar to Michael Scott's dinner party, complete with osso buco, charades, and a heartfelt mixtape. Any of these The Office quotes will be the perfect add-on to your Valentine’s Day Instagram post, and show the Jim to your Pam that you care about them on V-Day, just as much as Michael cares about chocolate turtles.

"You've never doubted, even for a second, that I'm the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with." — Pam "The boat was actually plan C, the church was plan B, and plan A was marrying her a long, long time ago." — Jim "This expresses how loudly I love you!" — Dwight "I mean, he's totally qualified, smart, everyone loves him." — Pam "So, what's it like dating a cheerleader?" — Pam "I'm in love with you." — Jim "Oh my god, something's happening." — Michael "I thought you were exactly awesome." — Michael "I was just a guy who had a crush on a girl." — Jim "And then he kissed me, and I didn't know what to say." — Kelly "I don't know. Can't explain it." — Ryan "This is an amazing gift, because it comes with bonus gifts." — Jim "Hey, what's that word we made up for when you have a thing stuck in your shoe?" — Pam "Flowers, diamonds, three-course meal, violinist comes to my table to serenade me..." — Kelly "See you later, hot tie guy." — Pam "My animal deserves a lot of loving." — Dwight "Alright, then it's a date." — Jim "You're the nicest person I've ever met." — Andy "I feel like all my kids grew up, and then they married each other." — Michael "Best prank ever." — Jim "Don't get me wrong, I flirted with her." — Jim "Everything you'll ever need to know is in that note. Not enough for me? You are everything." — Jim “Women are like wolves. If you want a wolf, you have to trap it. Keep it happy. Care for it. Feed it. Lovingly, the way an animal deserves to be loved.” — Dwight “I just want you to be happy, okay?” — Pete “Just so you know, I don’t care about when we’re going to get married. [...] All I care about is that we’re gonna spend the rest of our lives together.” — Andy “I think we all deserve to be with someone who wants to be with us.” — Phyllis “One thing that will make you give up on everything you thought you knew—every instinct, every rational calculation—love.” — Jim “Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy, both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.” — Michael