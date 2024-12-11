Iris and Amanda had the right idea in The Holiday: ‘Tis the season for traveling. If only the former’s cozy English cottage and the latter’s Los Angeles mansion were available for a home swap in real life, then you’d have the perfect getaway.

Unfortunately, Jude Law, who starred as leading man Graham in the 2006 movie, recently revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that Iris’ Rosehill Cottage doesn’t actually exist. According to the Oscar nominee, director Nancy Meyers was such a “perfectionist” that she had production build a fake cottage for the film. So, while there are Airbnbs that give off the same vibe as the Holiday home away from home, you can’t stay where Amanda (Cameron Diaz) spends her Christmas vacay post-breakup.

...but you *can* still visit where The Holiday was shot. Production split its time between filming in California and England for the rom-com. They stayed pretty true to the storyline by filming Kate Winslet and Jack Black’s LA scenes around Southern California, while Diaz and Law spent most of their time in England’s Surrey county.

If you’ve got your passport and some wanderlust for set-jetting, here are all the filming locations for The Holiday that you can see for yourself.

Take A Walk In The Same Cozy Village Amanda Explores

Sony Pictures

The quaint little area that Amanda can be seen walking around while on the phone with Iris is in Godalming. The town in Surrey, England, is especially cute during the holidays with all its decor and lights. Since it’s just about an hour away from London, this is a great day trip idea for The Holiday fans only in the U.K. for a short vacay.

Grab A Drink At The Pub

Sony Pictures

Another village that was used for Iris’ hometown in The Holiday was Shere. It’s about 20 minutes away from Godalming in Surrey, and has the pub that Graham invites Amanda to after their first night together. Stop by for some fish and chips or a pint of beer.

Enjoy Lunch Where Amanda & Graham Have Their Date

Sony Pictures

Two of the leads go on an official day date to Cornwell Manor in Chipping Norton, a town located in The Cotswolds, another region in South West England. This is where they eat lunch, Amanda grills Graham so much it feels like an interview, and then they have a flirtatious moment in the gardens.

Traveling there from both Surrey and London will take about two hours, so this is a day trip that may require waking up a bit earlier.

Pop Into... A Gilmore Girls Attraction?

Sony Pictures

The exterior of Cornwell Manor was used for filming in England, but according to Locations Hub, production filmed interior scenes of Amanda and Graham’s date at Greystone Mansion in Los Angeles. The park grounds are open to guests daily with no admission fees, so you can stop by while visiting some of The Holiday’s California locations.

Greystone Mansion has also been used for other movies and TV shows, like Chilton in Gilmore Girls.

Visit Where Graham & Iris Live In Surrey

Sony Pictures

Iris’ home may not be real, but you can visit the town that inspired Meyers to build her own cottage for the movie. According to Trainline, a cottage in Holmbury St Mary was the main inspiration for The Holiday, so you may find that visiting the town provides some creative inspo for you as well. You could also stop by the Mill House in Wonersh, also in Surrey, which is where they filmed the exterior of Graham’s home.

Or Take A Look At Amanda’s “House” (A Total Understatement)

Sony Pictures

Amanda’s house is also a location you can’t really visit, because it’s not open to the public or available on a home swap website like it is in the movie. However, it is located in San Marino, California at 1883 Orlando Road, if you wanted to do a filming locations tour of your own. It’s closer to Pasadena than Los Angeles, and only an hour away from Beverly Hills.

Then There’s Arthur’s House, Which Isn’t As Close As It Seems

Sony Pictures

If Iris saw Arthur walking around the neighborhood IRL, he would have had to travel far. Despite being neighbors with Amanda in The Holiday, Arthur’s home in Los Angeles is almost an hour away from hers in San Marino, California. According to Locations Hub, the beautiful house at 163 S Rockingham Avenue used to be the home of actor Phyllis Diller.

Other The Holiday Locations In Los Angeles

Sony Pictures

The Brentwood neighborhood in LA, where Arthur’s home is actually located, is close to the Blockbuster store that was used in The Holiday, but unfortunately isn’t around anymore. However, there are a few other LA spots you can visit from the film. There’s The Grill on the Alley, which is the restaurant Iris takes Arthur for dinner. IMDb also lists The Huntington Library and Los Angeles Convention Center, which was used as the airport where Amanda gets her bags checked.