Apparently, Cameron Diaz believes in taking personal space to the next level. In a Dec. 19 episode of the Lipstick On The Rim podcast, the actor shared a controversial opinion on married life — specifically, she defended her hot take on why society needs to “normalize separate bedrooms” for spouses, per People. And it’s clearly a position she’s very passionate about.

During the podcast, Diaz discussed the misfortune of having to share a bed with someone who snores, and she proposed a practical solution for the problem. “We should normalize separate bedrooms,” she said.

The actor continued by saying in an ideal world, she’d even have her own separate house: “To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

As for “relations,” she shared a solve for that, too. “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” Diaz added.

Once the Lipstick On The Rim hosts expressed their surprise at the actor’s hot take, Diaz clarified that she does not feel that way about sleeping with her husband Benji Madden.

Still, she didn’t take back her comments. “I’ve already said it,” Diaz said. “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diaz and Madden have been married since January 2015, and they share one daughter, Raddix Madden, whom they welcomed in 2019.

Though they keep their relationship private for the most part, Diaz has previously opened up about their marriage. Back in 2016, she told Harper’s Bazaar about her and Madden’s relationship.

“I got married last year. That was the biggest thing I've done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” she said at the time. “It's pretty awesome. I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise.”

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Madden has publicly gushed over his wife, too. For Diaz’s birthday in August, he wrote a lengthy caption dedicated to her.

“I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen,” Madden wrote at the time.

“You do it all,” Madden continued. “So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it. I love you •forever •always •yours •true love.”