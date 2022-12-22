Similar to Iris and Amanda in The Holiday, you may be looking to get away this time of year. Instead of doing a home swap like they do in the film, you can now stay at The Holiday cottage through Airbnb. Even though it’s a holiday classic many people revisit in the winter, there has been more hype than ever around The Holiday after rumors circulated that there was a sequel in the works. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for the return of Jude Law and Mr. Napkin Head, Nancy Meyers debunked those rumors almost immediately. While there may not be a The Holiday sequel in your future, this cottage on Airbnb is the actual home that inspired The Holiday. So, you can sort of have your very own The Holiday 2, and immerse yourself in Rosehill Cottage once again.

According to the press release, “Researchers for The Holiday scouted out the cottage before recreating it brick for brick at a studio in London.” While this isn’t the actual cottage that Kate Winslet called home and Cameron Diaz stayed in, it looks almost identical to the one you see on screen. In fact, your friends won’t even know the difference in your Insta pics. You could even recreate some of your fave scenes from The Holiday for TikTok videos. You just need to know where the The Holiday cottage is first.

Where Is The Holiday Cottage?

In The Holiday, Iris’ Rosehill Cottage is located in Surrey, which borders London. While the capital city is where they ended up recreating the home for production, the actual The Holiday cottage is located in Holmbury St Mary. The small village is also in Surrey, England and about an hour away from London. It’s the perfect spot for a UK getaway. The rental provides a cozy stay that gives off major Miss Honey’s home vibes from Matilda, while also being close enough to the city where you can be a tourist and explore each day.

Of course, you may just want to stay in your cottage the entire time. The Airbnb home sleeps up to five guests with three bedrooms. In the film, Iris’ description of her home states you can “snuggle up by an old stone fireplace and enjoy a cup of cocoa.” It may not be the stone fireplace you see in The Holiday, but this Airbnb cottage does have a fireplace inside where you and your friends can gather ‘round and play games as you drink hot cocoa or mulled wine. During your cozy stay, you can also rewatch The Holiday while staying in The Holiday home. It’ll be a real meta moment.

How Much Is The Holiday Cottage On Airbnb?

Aside from it being a Nancy Meyers’ fan’s dream come true to stay in, what makes The Holiday cottage so great is that it’s also fairly affordable. At around £283 or $342 night, that’s not bad if you really are splitting it between five people. The math comes down to about $68 per person each day, which is super budget-friendly for your own home away from home.

The cottage also has its own garden where you may want to spend some time in during the warmer months. You could read a Jane Austen novel, have a cottagecore picnic, or just promenade around like you’re in Bridgerton.

Speaking of which, you could definitely take advantage of your time overseas to visit some of the filming locations from a few of your other fave movies and TV shows. There are Bridgerton filming locations all over the United Kingdom, with many of them being centrally located in London. Of course, there’s also Ted Lasso filming locations and spots Harry Styles fans will recognize from his music videos. You could even split your time between The Holiday cottage and a Harry Potter Airbnb in Godric's Hollow. If you’re following the 2023 travel trend of set-jetting in the new year, you’ll definitely want to add this The Holiday home to your bucket list.