I recently found myself with free time in London, and was scrolling TikTok for recommendations — as one does. This is when I discovered an interview with Joseph Quinn, where he listed off his favorite places to eat in the city. One spot in particular caught my eye, because I remembered seeing a photo of Quinn and his Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery out at the same pub in 2025.

At the time, Keery was in town with his band, Djo, and Quinn brought him to The French House in Soho, which Quinn previously said was one of his favorites. The French House, located near the West End, has a bar on the first floor and a restaurant on the second level. According to Quinn, the madeleines on the menu are the best dessert in London. I love a sweet treat, so after hearing that, I just had to make myself a reservation.

Since this was kind of last minute, it was a little difficult to get a table, but after some persistence, I managed to snag a reservation on the Friday night I had free. After doing some shopping in Soho, I went to The French House, and below, you’ll find my honest review of the pub Quinn thinks is good enough to take Keery to.

The French House Is A Hot Spot In London

If you’re easily overwhelmed by a crowd, The French House may be anxiety-inducing because it really is a popular joint in London. On the night I went, the bar on the lower level was packed with patrons overflowing on the streets with their half pints. Luckily, the restaurant area is much more chill and perfect for a dinner date or solo food adventure.

There’s a separate entrance that leads you right up to the small room with tables. I was immediately sat in the corner with a great window view of the street down below, and handed a menu that appeared to be handwritten. The French House changes its menu daily, but there are staples that never go away, like the homemade madeleines with lemon curd.

I decided to start my dinner with a small portion of the off-the-menu steak tartare ($16), which was one of the best dishes I’ve ever had. I could have ordered the large portion and been happy with just that as my entree. My actual main, the disco scallops with herb and garlic butter ($28), was a little less exciting. The plate was gorgeous, but the flavors were lacking.

Overall, it was hard to go from the best steak tartare I’ve had to the less exciting scallops. I did get a side of fries ($8), though, which made my entree better. Even though I was getting full at that point, I had to get the madeleines — the main reason I was at The French House in the first place.

You can order either six ($13) or 12 ($27), and both come with a cup of lemon curd on the side. My madeleines were warm and fresh from the oven with some powdered sugar on top. They were almost too hot to eat at first, but the lemon curd helped lower the temp and added a nice citrus to the sweetness. If I wasn’t already stuffed from dinner, I could have eaten a full dozen myself.

I loved the crispy yet pillowy soft madeleines so much that I can’t wait to come back the next time I’m in London just for them. I have to give Quinn some credit. Not only is he great at bringing to life one of my favorite Stranger Things characters (RIP Eddie Munson), but he’s got impeccable taste in desserts.

If you’re planning a trip to England and a foodie with a sweet tooth, you’ve got to make a reservation at The French House. The space is small, so it’s really best for a two-person date night, but the tables can seat up to six people. Reservations open 60 days in advance, so make sure to look at least two months before your trip — although, you could get lucky like I did with a last-minute spot.