The Batman has arrived in theaters, and fans can’t get enough of Matt Reeves’ latest reboot of the popular DC superhero. It’s likely that if you’re someone who’s seen The Batman, you can’t stop talking about it. Your FYP on TikTok may be filled with reviews, and your group chat is gushing over the stellar cast and when you can go see it again. If you’re a super fan of the film, you may even want to check out the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour’s The Batman exclusive merch available online.
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Studio Tour has exclusive merch from The Batman you can shop after touring the backlot and seeing tons of authentic props, costumes, and even a Batmobile or two from other DC superhero movies, but you can also shop The Batman exclusive merch collection online as well. That includes everything from a Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) crop top you can wear now that warmer weather is on its way to a Batman (Robert Pattinson) hoodie that will keep you cozy as you rewatch the film for a second time. Plus, an all-new The Batman shirt or hat would make a cute gift to get your BFF who loves comic books and superhero movies or has just been a Robert Pattinson fan since his Twilight days.
Whether it’s for you or someone else, the Bat Signal has been raised, which means it’s time to check out this The Batman collection to see what items you’d like to add to your cart ASAP.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.