The Batman has arrived in theaters, and fans can’t get enough of Matt Reeves’ latest reboot of the popular DC superhero. It’s likely that if you’re someone who’s seen The Batman, you can’t stop talking about it. Your FYP on TikTok may be filled with reviews, and your group chat is gushing over the stellar cast and when you can go see it again. If you’re a super fan of the film, you may even want to check out the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour’s The Batman exclusive merch available online.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Studio Tour has exclusive merch from The Batman you can shop after touring the backlot and seeing tons of authentic props, costumes, and even a Batmobile or two from other DC superhero movies, but you can also shop The Batman exclusive merch collection online as well. That includes everything from a Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) crop top you can wear now that warmer weather is on its way to a Batman (Robert Pattinson) hoodie that will keep you cozy as you rewatch the film for a second time. Plus, an all-new The Batman shirt or hat would make a cute gift to get your BFF who loves comic books and superhero movies or has just been a Robert Pattinson fan since his Twilight days.

Whether it’s for you or someone else, the Bat Signal has been raised, which means it’s time to check out this The Batman collection to see what items you’d like to add to your cart ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This Catwoman Crop Top Catwoman Crop Top Warner Bros. Studio Tour $29 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour This Selina Kyle — aka Catwoman — crop top is absolutely purrfect. If Kravitz has taught us anything from her The Batman premiere gown, it’s that wearing cat clothing is totally chic. So, go ahead and grab yourself a Catwoman crop top that will have you looking good and feline good too.

These Batman Jogger Pants The Batman Joggers Warner Bros. Studio Tour $49 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour You can never have too much loungewear. These cozy AF Batman joggers are the perfect pants to wear as you’re working from home or working out at the gym. The best part of all is that these joggers don’t just have two pockets in the front, but a pocket in the back as well.

This Batman Hoodie The Batman Hoodie Warner Bros. Studio Tour $60 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour For a full comfy ‘fit, you’ll also want to get this Batman hoodie. It features a crime-fighting Batman on the back and a red Batman logo on the front.

This Batman Shirt The Batman Full Moon Tee Warner Bros. Studio Tour $29 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Pattinson fans will definitely love this Batman tee. It’ll look super adorbs with your fave pair of jeans or under a leather jacket if you’re going for that crime-fighting vigilante look.

This Red Batman Tee The Batman Red Silhouette Tee Warner Bros. Studio Tour $25 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Another t-shirt option is this red silhouette tee featuring Pattinson’s Batman on the front. The design is actually inspired by the noir style of the film and will add an edge to whatever OOTD you have planned.

This Batman Cap The Batman Movie Logo Hat Warner Bros. Studio Tour $25 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Summer is on the horizon, which means having this Batman baseball cap is a must. Just think of how cute you’ll be wearing it as you keep the sun off your face as you’re going for a hike, lounging poolside, or just running errands with your BFF.

This Batman Journal The Batman Journal Warner Bros. Studio Tour $20 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Jot down everything you love about The Batman in this Batman journal. It not only features Batman on the cover, but his arch-nemesis, the Riddler (Paul Dano), as well. You could even use it as a gratitude journal, because seeing The Batman with your fave people will be at the top of your list.

These Batman Enamel Pins The Batman Collectible Pin Set Warner Bros. Studio Tour $19 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour This The Batman collectible pin set will make a great gift to get your bestie or partner. Who doesn’t love a good enamel pin? It’s not only a great collector’s item, but also can be used to decorate your fave backpack or denim jacket.

This Gotham City Spirit Jersey Gotham City Spirit Jersey Warner Bros. Studio Tour $60 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Spirit Jerseys really have blown up in popularity over the years, and this Gotham City one needs to be added to your collection if you’re a Batman stan. The black and white tie-dyed stripes also make this jersey one to dye for.