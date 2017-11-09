25 Captions For Sisters Who Are Celebrating Thanksgiving Together Or Miles Apart

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s that time of year when you’re reminded of just how lucky you are. If you happen to have a sister, you know how doubly lucky you are to have a built-in best friend within the family, which is definitely something to be grateful for. Since it's the holiday season, why not show your main squeeze your appreciation with these heartfelt Instagram captions for sisters on Thanksgiving?

Whether you and your sister spent some extra bonding time together during lockdown or you’ve been catching up from afar via via Zoom or FaceTime, your relationship with your sister is one-of-a-kind and has only continued to get stronger. So, whether you’re spending Thanksgiving together or apart, you can still make the holiday special by creating new traditions, reminiscing on your favorite memories, and sharing some sweet snaps on Instagram, of course.

While you may be in for another non-traditional Thanksgiving this year, there are still so many ways to celebrate your sister, even if you’re physically apart. You can screenshot your virtual celebration for a new pic together, or scroll back through your camera roll to find one of your favorite throwbacks to share along with a touching Thanksgiving caption for sisters on Instagram.

Once you’ve eaten your last slice of pumpkin pie, either virtually or IRL, share an amazing sister photo on Instagram and remind everyone you are so thankful to have each other. Then, top it off with one of these 25 captions for sisters on Thanksgiving. After all, your sis has always been there for you, and will keep being there for you, during the holidays and miles beyond.

kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images

"No one will ever be as close as us." "Because I have a sister I will always have a friend." "My sister is worth more to me than any slice of pumpkin pie, and that’s saying a lot.” "It's better together, but we’re solid even when we’re not.” "Sister: a forever and ever bestie” "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." "Behind every little sister there's a big sister holding a bat saying, 'You wanna say that again?'" "When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count." "My heart-to-heart, right from the start.” "Our paths may change as life goes along, but our sister bond is strong." "Blessed to have the best sister.” "Life is better with a sister." "My vibe right now is just living life with my bestie.” "I smile because you're my sister. I laugh because you can't do anything about it.” "We Zoomed, we ate, we laughed." "There is no better friend than a sister. And there is no better sister than you." "Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart." “Out of anyone who could have been my sister, I’m so glad it was you.” “Our roots say we’re sisters, but our hearts say we’re friends.” “Near or far, making memories with you is my favorite thing to do.” “Wherever the destination may be, we stick together like peanut butter and jelly.” “Thanks for being my everything.” “You’re the tur-key to my heart.” “Everything has changed, yet nothing has changed.” “Sis, you have my heart.”