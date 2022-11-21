You know fall is slowly but surely coming to a close when both Sagittarius season and Thanksgiving arrive. Though it can be sad to think of the autumn leaves falling to make way for the blisteringly cold snow, it can also be a joyful time as you plan more wintry festivities with your family and friends. Contradictory, yes — but your Thanksgiving 2022 horoscope is calling on you to go with the flow. The memories you’re sure to make will be well worth it.

Freedom-loving and effortlessly indulgent, the sign of the archer is equivalent to a second chance of life, as it is symbolic of hope, faith, and the experiences you gain when you venture into the unknown. On the dark side, Sagittarius’ energetic footprint can be reckless, overly optimistic, and notorious for risky behavior, so having four planets — the sun, the moon, Mercury, and Venus — transiting through this fire sign is more than enough, especially on a day like Thanksgiving. Whether it be the culinary chaos happening in your kitchen moments before your guests arrive, or the family member visiting from out of town who overstayed their welcome, there will never be a dull moment.

Considering the astro-weather, you’ll be more prone to procrastinate, go with the flow, and take spontaneous actions on Thursday, Nov. 24, so many will likely choose to travel to visit family and friends, while others make impromptu party plans. To each their own, but the dress code will more than likely be as casual as ever, and guests will probably RSVP to more than one dinner party, too. And with Mars retrograde in Gemini, conversations will flow and the debates at the dinner table will be extra petty.

There’s a lot to think about, but also a lot to be grateful for. To know what you can expect, here’s what’s going on with your zodiac sign on Thanksgiving this year:

Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

Aries (March 21—April 19)

If Thanksgiving feels like a foreign concept this year, don’t overthink it too much. Go with the flow, and do what feels right for you. Many of you will either be traveling to spend time with friends and family, while others of you approach the holiday from a completely different perspective. Change up the vibe, and do something adventurous.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

You are having it your way this year, but not in the way you’re expecting. Whether it be a thrill-seeking love story you are interested in exploring or a micro-manager you’re choosing to set boundaries with this holiday season, you’re unapologetically choosing yourself. Others of you are simply tapping into your sense of authority, and hosting this year’s festivities.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

The people around you want to lead the way with Thanksgiving plans, but you’re hyper-aware of the dynamics happening in your immediate surroundings, which makes going with the flow more difficult. Others of you may want the details surrounding a concrete plan, and everything seems to be spontaneous and venturesome. Try not to sweat it too much.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Make it a day of family, good food, and self-care. You’re a comfort food guru, which is probably why your friends and family look forward to your homemade mac and cheese every year, but there’s a catch. You are more likely to overindulge on the good stuff... and too much of anything is never a good thing. Keep your balance.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22)

You’re following your bliss, and tapping into your happy-go-lucky energy. This, however, may ruffle a few feathers, but does it even matter? You’re choosing your freedom and happiness, and that is your religion. If you’re approached regarding specific facts, make sure you’re being honest, because you’re not going to get away with much.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22)

You’re in your element, and you’re reveling in the experience of the Thanksgiving chaos. If you’re not choosing to open your doors to friends and family, then chances are you are party hopping and for the mere sake of not staying in one place for too long.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct 22)

Road trip? If you’re not taking a short trip in honor of the Sagittarius stellium in the sky, then you’re simply more opinionated than ever in regard to your belief systems, perhaps even to a fault. Bickering and quarreling over religious and/or political POVs is very likely, and it’s #nofilter. Think before you overreact, and/or make a reckless gamble.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21)

Hide your credit cards before Black Friday, and try to not overdo it on the fall decor. Not only will overindulging be on the menu, you’re also more likely to spend your money irresponsibly. The same goes for matters of love and romance. Is this person really worth missing Thanksgiving for? If you could find a way to ground your energy, Turkey Day could be loads of fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

You shine effortlessly by simply being yourself, but who are you kidding? Your energy is overpowering the entire dining room, which means things could get messy if you’re too distracted to pass the gravy. Stay present, and give your friends and family a chance to speak their piece.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19)

If you’re not making the conscious effort to work overtime, then chances are your mind is buzzing with holiday to-dos and intricate recipes. Remember, the holidays are all about spending time with the ones you love, so try to be less critical of yourself and make it a joyful experience. After all, it’s all about the memories.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 19)

No new friends? If you’re choosing to spend Thanksgiving with your partner’s family, or perhaps going to Friendsgiving with a new team of coworkers, the cosmos are urging you to be honest with yourself in regard to the energy, especially if you don’t feel like you can be your most authentic self.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20)

Plans could feel a bit scattered this year, and silly competition with family and friends could be the result of this. For instance, everyone may seem to have different plans, which could eventually get on someone’s nerves. That said, try to keep an open mind, and steer away from the petty power plays.