‘Tis the season to turn on some holiday episodes of your favorite TV series for a little rewatch with some hot cocoa in hand. If you jumped on the Ted Lasso bandwagon this year, chances are you’ve worked the Apple TV+ show’s Season 2 holiday episode into the rotation this year. After all, it was everything you’d expect from a Ted Lasso Christmas with plenty of delightful moments with all your favorite characters. For your next holiday party, all you need are one of these Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweaters for 2021 to channel Roy Kent, Dani Rojas, and even Ted himself during the merriest time of the year.

Not only is a Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweater a unique and LOL-worthy choice to wear to your holiday parties, but it’s also a great gift to get your AFC Richmond-loving bestie. Between shops like Etsy and Hot Topic, there are a ton of different festive designs to choose from depending on which character (and quotes from Ted Lasso) you want to call out. If you’re a Roy Kent stan, you’ll definitely want to drop a few F-bombs when you see the LOL-worthy Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweaters with his scowling face on the front.

Of course, there are plenty of Ted Lasso holiday sweaters that’ll inspire you to believe in the holiday season with the iconic “believe” sign. Plus, let’s not forget the sweetest design featuring Rebecca’s shortbread biscuits. Pretty much, if you’re a fan of Ted Lasso, you’ll want to check out these ugly Christmas sweaters for 2021 for a pick you’ll want to add to your wishlist.

01 This Ted Lasso “Believe” Sweatshirt Ted Lasso Believe Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt Etsy $30 $27 See on Etsy As far as Ted Lasso Christmas sweaters go, this is a classic you cannot deny. It has Ted’s face right on the front wearing an adorable Santa hat along with “believe” written on top. There’s also little soccer balls mixed in with gingerbread men and Christmas trees to really showcase both your holiday spirit and love of Ted Lasso.

02 This “Tiny Dancer” Ugly Christmas Sweater Believe Ugly Christmas Sweater Etsy $43 $34 See on Etsy You may recognize this iconic quote from the Ted Lasso Christmas episode. It’s from when Ted finds out Rebecca is invited to Elton John’s annual holiday party. So, what better sweater to wear while rewatching the episode than this adorable crewneck from Etsy?

03 This Blue Ted Lasso Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt Ted Lasso Ugly Holiday Sweatshirt The WB Shop $59 See on The WB Shop For a vibrant ugly Christmas sweater that’s sure to standout in your holiday photos, get this baby blue Ted Lasso design from The WB Shop. It even features soccer balls and the AFC Richmond greyhound in the pattern along with a sket of Ted and his mustache right on the front.

04 This Biscuits Ugly Christmas Sweater Ted Lasso Biscuits Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt Hot Topic $37 $26 See on Hot Topic Enjoy some biscuits with the boss, thanks to this adorable ugly Christmas sweater from Hot Topic. It has the iconic shortbread cookies on the front that Ted makes for Rebecca, making it perfect for your foodie friend. You may even want to give them a few homemade shortbread cookies along with this sweater for the ultimate Christmas gift.

05 This Blue “Believe” Ugly Christmas Sweater Ted Lasso Christmas Believe Ugly Sweater Amazon $43 See on Amazon This Ted Lasso Christmas sweater comes in three different colors, and two of them are blue shades to match the AFC Richmond uniforms. The design is a traditional ugly sweater pattern with details from the show. For instance, the top row has some little green army men like the ones that Ted gifts to people.

06 This Roy Kent Ugly Christmas Sweater Merry F...ing Christmas Crewneck Etsy $38 $34 See on Etsy Roy Kent — and even Brett Goldstein — can’t help but to drop a few F-bombs here and there. It’s what makes Roy Kent and his forever scowl so lovable. For the Kent fan in your life, get them this simple yet hilarious Christmas sweater that says just what Roy is thinking.

07 This Santa Ted Ugly Christmas Sweater Believe Ugly Christmas Sweater Etsy $45 $36 See on Etsy For a simple yet festive Ted Lasso Christmas sweater, this one from Etsy is perfect. It features a jolly Ted on the front wearing a Santa hat with a positive thumbs up. It’ll be sure to give off the same good vibes you feel watching an episode of Ted Lasso whenever you wear it to a holiday party or just out to do some Christmas present shopping.

08 This Patterned Ted Lasso Ugly Christmas Sweater Ted Lasso Ugly Christmas Sweater Etsy $21 See on Etsy This cute patterned Ted Lasso Christmas sweater will look super adorable with a colorful collared shirt underneath. Of course, if you’re looking for a sweater that’s more colorful itself, this crewneck comes in red or green as well. You could even get matching sweaters for you and your entire family to wear on Christmas morning.

09 This “Believe” Sign Ugly Christmas Sweater Believe Ted Lasso Christmas Sweatshirt Etsy $16 $14 See on Etsy After watching Season 2, you’ll be happy to see the Ted Lasso “believe” sign perfectly intact on this holiday Christmas sweater. It even has a super cute Santa hat on it to give it that festive touch. While the forest green color is great for the season, you can also get this crewneck in a bunch of different shades like maroon, navy, and mauve.

10 This Dani Rojas Ugly Christmas Sweater Ted Lasso Dani Rojas Christmas Is Life Etsy $30 See on Etsy If Dani Rojas is your favorite Ted Lasso character, you’ll love this sweater featuring a sketch of him in a Santa hat. It even has a holiday take on his popular quote, “fútbol is life.” The positivity in this sweatshirt is just what you need to spread tons of holiday cheer.

11 This Traditional Ted Lasso Ugly Christmas Sweater Ted Lasso Ugly Christmas Sweater G-Style USA $46 See on G-Style USA If you’re looking for a traditional ugly Christmas sweater for 2021 with patterns all over, you’ll want to get this one from G-Style USA. It’s the perfect mix of Ted Lasso and the holidays with an encouraging drawing of Ted on the front. It’s also great cozy wear for the next time you’re cuddling with your partner on the couch, watching TV, and drinking tea — aka “hot, brown water.”