‘Tis the season to turn on some holiday episodes of your favorite TV series for a little rewatch with some hot cocoa in hand. If you jumped on the Ted Lasso bandwagon this year, chances are you’ve worked the Apple TV+ show’s Season 2 holiday episode into the rotation this year. After all, it was everything you’d expect froma Ted Lasso Christmas with plenty of delightful moments with all your favorite characters. For your next holiday party, all you need are one of these Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweaters for 2021 to channel Roy Kent, Dani Rojas, and even Ted himself during the merriest time of the year.
Not only is a Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweater a unique and LOL-worthy choice to wear to your holiday parties, but it’s also a great gift to get your AFC Richmond-loving bestie. Between shops like Etsy and Hot Topic, there are a ton of different festive designs to choose from depending on which character (and quotes from Ted Lasso) you want to call out. If you’re a Roy Kent stan, you’ll definitely want to drop a few F-bombs when you see the LOL-worthy Ted Lasso ugly Christmas sweaters with his scowling face on the front.
Of course, there are plenty of Ted Lasso holiday sweaters that’ll inspire you to believe in the holiday season with the iconic “believe” sign. Plus, let’s not forget the sweetest design featuring Rebecca’s shortbread biscuits. Pretty much, if you’re a fan of Ted Lasso, you’ll want to check out these ugly Christmas sweaters for 2021 for a pick you’ll want to add to your wishlist.
