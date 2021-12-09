Is there a more quotable show than Ted Lasso? Each episode sparkles with wit and heart-warming wisdom, but none truly does it better than Season 2’s Christmas episode, “Carol of the Bells.” The quotes are so good, in fact, that you’ll want to use the Ted Lasso Christmas episode quotes as captions for all your fun and festive holiday posts.

Between the joyous get-togethers and the glittery decorations, there are tons of opportunities to take some truly memorable photos during the holiday season. But to top off an excellent photo, you need a caption that embodies the spirit of the holiday season. And, honestly, there’s no better show to gather holiday quotes than Ted Lasso’s Christmas episode. It’s chockfull of sweet moments, like when Rebecca invites Ted to deliver gifts with her on behalf of Santa. As Ted says to the little girl at the door, “I ended up putting a whole sack of goodies on the wrong sled,” when they deliver the presents in the middle of Christmas day, bringing her some delayed holiday cheer.

Think about how fun it would be to use one of the best Ted Lasso Christmas episode quotes as a social media caption with a photo of you and your crew exchanging gifts after Christmas. Plus, every diehard Ted Lasso fan will instantly recognize that line from the Christmas episode. You’re sure to get a thumbs-up. Or as Ted prefers, a hug.

Ready to sprinkle your socials with a little Lasso love? Check out these quotes from the Ted Lasso Christmas episode to spread warmth, kindness, and a little humor to your feed.