Holidays
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

These Ted Lasso Gift Ideas Will Make All Your Friends And Fam ~Believe~

Even if they, like Ted, hate tea.

By Ani Bundel
Apple TV+

The rise of feel-good programming in the 2020s is a welcome one for viewers and gift-givers alike. Not only are there shows to sit down and consume as comfort food, but also, that good feeling can carry over to the holiday season. After all, who doesn’t want a gift that reminds them of a happy show they love? For those who have been following the saga of AFC Richmond on Apple TV+, these Ted Lasso gift ideas are good ideas that you can believe in.

Of all the feel-good shows that aired in 2021, Ted Lasso seemed the most prepared for the holiday season. (Heck, the production was so ahead of the game, Season 2 aired a Christmas episode in August.) But now that it’s time to shop for the holidays, the series is ready to go with several options. Gift-givers can go for the show fandom, with catchphrases and references to the show itself. Or you can shop for the in-show fandom of the underdog football team, AFC Richmond. They may not always be winners of every game, but this is a team who wins everyone’s hearts off the field. Fans of the show will almost certainly proudly display their merch at the next game, even if Richmond isn’t playing in the real world.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best bets to buy — and perhaps add a little green Army man to the package when wrapping.

AFC Richmond Sweatshirt
The WB Shop

XS-3XL

$59

Let’s start with the most obvious: the football sweatshirt. Warner Bros., which produces the series, has licensed an official game day AFC Richmond sweatshirt for all footie fans to wear.

Hot Brown Water Tea Mug
Life Like Designs Shop via Etsy

11oz or 15oz

$13

Ted famously hates tea, calling it “hot brown water.” Obviously, that’s what everyone should call it, and the mug labeled as such is perfect for brewing.

"Futbol Is Life" Dani Rojas Tee-Shirt
TeePublic

S-5XL

$20

“Football is life” is the phrase AFC Richmond Dani Rojas famously loves by. All fans should celebrate as such with a joyful Dani Rojas tee-shirt.

Ted Lasso Be a Goldfish Quote Printable Wall Art
Amazon
$15

Ted Lasso’s wisdom is part of the show’s charm, and there’s plenty of printable wall art for those who need to remember his words — especially if you have a 10 second memory, just like a goldfish.

AFC Richmond Crest Scarf
The WB Shop

One Size

$30

Soccer fans don’t just sport sweatshirts; they’re also super into scarves. It’s the perfect fanwear for the cold winter months, and will help them declare loyalty wherever they go.

Believe Sign Print
Wyld Frontier Design Co via Etsy
$19

Nate might have ripped the “Believe” sign down at the end of Season 2 as he walked out on the team, but that only made them stronger. This print from Etsy will be a little less fragile, but the sentiment is the same.

Ted Lasso Face Mask
Redbubble

One Size

$12

In the 2020s, every holiday gift list should includes masks. Ted Lasso fans will appreciate this one.

Ted Lasso Stickers
Amazon
$6

For those who are into DIY decorating, these Ted Lasso stickers are perfect for everything from phone cases to car bumpers.

AFC Richmond Pint Glass
The WB Shop
$18

Ted may not be a fan of tea, but he does understand the value of a good pint of beer at the pub for bonding with his team and fans. These AFC Richmond pint glasses will be perfect for drinking one down while watching Richmond tie yet another game.

Official Match Game American Soccer Ball Size 5
Amazon
$23

And of course, there’s the option of getting out on the field and playing the game. This official ball used by the real-life USA soccer teams are a perfect fit for fans of any age and skill set.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 is expected to debut in 2022.