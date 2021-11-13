The rise of feel-good programming in the 2020s is a welcome one for viewers and gift-givers alike. Not only are there shows to sit down and consume as comfort food, but also, that good feeling can carry over to the holiday season. After all, who doesn’t want a gift that reminds them of a happy show they love? For those who have been following the saga of AFC Richmond on Apple TV+, these Ted Lasso gift ideas are good ideas that you can believe in.

Of all the feel-good shows that aired in 2021, Ted Lasso seemed the most prepared for the holiday season. (Heck, the production was so ahead of the game, Season 2 aired a Christmas episode in August.) But now that it’s time to shop for the holidays, the series is ready to go with several options. Gift-givers can go for the show fandom, with catchphrases and references to the show itself. Or you can shop for the in-show fandom of the underdog football team, AFC Richmond. They may not always be winners of every game, but this is a team who wins everyone’s hearts off the field. Fans of the show will almost certainly proudly display their merch at the next game, even if Richmond isn’t playing in the real world.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best bets to buy — and perhaps add a little green Army man to the package when wrapping.

Let’s start with the most obvious: the football sweatshirt. Warner Bros., which produces the series, has licensed an official game day AFC Richmond sweatshirt for all footie fans to wear.

Ted famously hates tea, calling it “hot brown water.” Obviously, that’s what everyone should call it, and the mug labeled as such is perfect for brewing.

“Football is life” is the phrase AFC Richmond Dani Rojas famously loves by. All fans should celebrate as such with a joyful Dani Rojas tee-shirt.

Ted Lasso’s wisdom is part of the show’s charm, and there’s plenty of printable wall art for those who need to remember his words — especially if you have a 10 second memory, just like a goldfish.

Soccer fans don’t just sport sweatshirts; they’re also super into scarves. It’s the perfect fanwear for the cold winter months, and will help them declare loyalty wherever they go.

Nate might have ripped the “Believe” sign down at the end of Season 2 as he walked out on the team, but that only made them stronger. This print from Etsy will be a little less fragile, but the sentiment is the same.

In the 2020s, every holiday gift list should includes masks. Ted Lasso fans will appreciate this one.

For those who are into DIY decorating, these Ted Lasso stickers are perfect for everything from phone cases to car bumpers.

Ted may not be a fan of tea, but he does understand the value of a good pint of beer at the pub for bonding with his team and fans. These AFC Richmond pint glasses will be perfect for drinking one down while watching Richmond tie yet another game.

And of course, there’s the option of getting out on the field and playing the game. This official ball used by the real-life USA soccer teams are a perfect fit for fans of any age and skill set.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 is expected to debut in 2022.