While Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has taken the internet by storm mostly due to its extremely charming title character, it’s the grouchy football legend Roy Kent that stole viewers’ hearts. While Roy secretly has a heart of gold, he is particularly hilarious to watch because even his gentlest words of wisdom are peppered with f-bombs. If you want to bring the same energy to your Instagram, use these Roy Kent quotes for captions to rack up all those heart emojis.

TBH, Roy (played by Brett Goldstein) has every reason to be a huge jerk. After all, he’s one of the Premiere League’s biggest stars and, when the show starts, the captain of AFC Richmond. As Roy himself says, “I like being Roy Kent.” And, honestly, why wouldn’t he? However, the perpetually scowling footballer earns a place in all of our hearts when he shows his softer side — albeit in his signature direct fashion.

Even though he clearly cares about Ted, Keely, his niece, and the players he coaches, Roy isn’t one to shy away from telling it like it is. And, with plenty of cursing to boot. It’s no surprise that some of Roy Kent’s most famous quotes are both sweet and spicy, making them perfect for a cheeky social media caption. Whether you’re a Roy fan or you prefer some of Ted Lasso’s softer characters, you’ve got to admit, the man knows what he’s talking about. Check out some of Roy’s words of wisdom and add them to your photos before posting. They’re sure to show up “f*cking everyhere,” just like Roy.

