With a handful of Emmy wins under its belt, it’s easy to see why Ted Lasso is so gosh-darn charming. Honestly, it’s not really a show about soccer (or “football,” as the British call it) at all, although the game is definitely a part of it. Rather, it’s about kindness and caring for each other, which is why Ted Lasso quotes make for excellent captions for your social media posts.

There are so many heartwarming quotes to choose from because there are just so many great moments between Ted and the other characters. For example, who can forget the time Ted tried to help Rebecca save face in front of her demeaning ex-husband by wagering a bet at darts with him? What resulted was an epic showdown and one of the best quotes to come out of Season 1: “Be curious. Not judgmental.” It’s perfection.

But, truly, the best part about watching Ted Lasso is the way the characters manage to plant little seeds of wisdom in the midst of a fun and silly line. Like when Ted tries to console Sam after getting schooled on the field by telling him goldfish are the happiest animals because they have a 10-second memory. Let’s be real: We could all learn to “Be a goldfish” and let go of the smal things. Whether you need a little reminder for yourself or you’re paying tribute to your bestie, these Ted Lasso quotes are perfect for your Instagram captions.