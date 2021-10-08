Ted Lasso Quotes For Instagram Captions That’ll Make You Believe
With a handful of Emmy wins under its belt, it’s easy to see why Ted Lasso is so gosh-darn charming. Honestly, it’s not really a show about soccer (or “football,” as the British call it) at all, although the game is definitely a part of it. Rather, it’s about kindness and caring for each other, which is why Ted Lasso quotes make for excellent captions for your social media posts.
There are so many heartwarming quotes to choose from because there are just so many great moments between Ted and the other characters. For example, who can forget the time Ted tried to help Rebecca save face in front of her demeaning ex-husband by wagering a bet at darts with him? What resulted was an epic showdown and one of the best quotes to come out of Season 1: “Be curious. Not judgmental.” It’s perfection.
But, truly, the best part about watching Ted Lasso is the way the characters manage to plant little seeds of wisdom in the midst of a fun and silly line. Like when Ted tries to console Sam after getting schooled on the field by telling him goldfish are the happiest animals because they have a 10-second memory. Let’s be real: We could all learn to “Be a goldfish” and let go of the smal things. Whether you need a little reminder for yourself or you’re paying tribute to your bestie, these Ted Lasso quotes are perfect for your Instagram captions.
- “If we see each other in our dreams. Let’s goof around a little bit, pretend like we don’t know each other.” — Ted
- “Don’t let the wisdom of age be wasted on you.” — Ted
- “Smells like potential.” — Ted
- “Be curious. Not judgmental.” — Ted
- “If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.” — Ted
- “I lost my way for a minute, but I’m on the road back.” — Rebecca
- "Believe." — Ted
- “I suppose the best brand is being yourself.” — Higgins
- “What better thing to spend money on than love?” — Jaime
- “I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad. And that is being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.” — Ted
- “Now, it may not work out how you think it will or how you hope it does, but believe me, it will all work out. Exactly as it’s supposed to.” — Ted
- “I’m sort of famous for being almost famous.” — Keeley
- “It’s funny to think about the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they existed, can then become the same thing that make you cry knowing that they’re now gone. I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.” — Ted
- “If you’re with the right person, even the hard times are easy.” — Higgins
- “I got your back. Ain’t nothing gonna change that.” — Ted
- “Fairy tales do not start, nor do they end, in a dark forest.” — Ted
- “I came here tonight 'cause when you realize you wanna spend the rest of your life coaching with somebody, you want the rest of your life to begin ASAP.” — Ted
- “Isn't the idea of ‘never give up’ one of them things we always talk about in sports? And shouldn't that apply to people too?” — Ted
- “How am I feeling? I don't know, you know? I'm just dealing with the terror of knowing what this world is about, you know?” — Ted
- “Let's be sad now. Let's be sad together. And then we can be a gosh-darn goldfish. Onward. Forward.” — Ted