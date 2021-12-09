Holidays
These ugly holiday sweaters for 2021 include options from Popeyes, Franzia, Taco Bell, and more.

11 Unique Ugly Holiday Sweaters From Brands Like Taco Bell And Budweiser

Peep that nacho cheese option from T-Bell.

By Cianna Garrison
Courtesy of Popeyes

Nothing makes you stand out at parties like the perfect ugly holiday sweater. Luckily, there are options from brands like Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Budweiser for all your 2021 celebrations.

Popeyes Ugly Holiday Sweater 3.0 w/ Winter Hat
Ugly Christmas Sweater

This holiday sweater from Popeyes is available in size S to 3XL. It comes in the signature orange color with chicken sandwich graphics on the sleeves. Plus, you get a beanie as a bonus for the ultimate fan look.

$55

Tap