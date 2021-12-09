Peep that nacho cheese option from T-Bell.
Nothing makes you stand out at parties like the perfect ugly holiday sweater. Luckily, there are options from brands like Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Budweiser for all your 2021 celebrations.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This holiday sweater from Popeyes is available in size S to 3XL. It comes in the signature orange color with chicken sandwich graphics on the sleeves. Plus, you get a beanie as a bonus for the ultimate fan look.