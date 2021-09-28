If you’re a Ted Lasso fan, chances are you love the feel-good dramedy with all its lovable characters and heartwarming and hilarious moments so much that you’ve rewatched the series at least a few times. While Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ show not expected to air until 2022, you can still show your support by donning a shirt or jersey that Ted Lasso or Roy Kent would “believe” in. If you need some help picking out the perfect piece for your OOTD, check out these Ted Lasso shirts on Etsy for inspiration.

Etsy is the go-to spot to find customizable and unique merch for fans, whether it’s some Ted Lasso birthday cards for your bestie’s big day or wall art for your dorm room. You might even want to scoop up some cozy mugs for your hot brown water (aka tea). However, rocking a Ted Lasso shirt might be one of the easiest ways to show you’re a part of the AFC Richmond fandom. There are inspirational quote tees that’ll make you feel like you’re delivering a Ted Lasso pep talk whenever you wear them as well as AFC Richmond jerseys that will make you feel like you’re part of the team. You can also style a Roy Kent shirt with your fave leather jacket or a Ted Lasso tee with some aviators for inspired fall #OOTD snaps on the ‘Gram.

You could even stock up on some Ted Lasso shirts on Etsy to rock when visiting the real-life filming locations from the series in London. The possibilities are endless, so don’t forget to add whichever Ted Lasso tee you’re loving to your cart ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This Shirt Is More Than Fine Roy Kent Don't You Dare Settle For Fine Unisex Shirt Etsy $22 $19 See on Etsy In between his F-bombs and grunts, Roy Kent actually has some really wise words to share on Ted Lasso, like when he told Rebecca to never “settle for fine” after their double date in Season 2. You should also aim for higher than fine when picking out a new shirt to wear. This Roy Kent design not only has your fave character on the front, but also features his encouraging words as well.

02 This “Believe” Sign Shirt Will Inspire Your ‘Fits Ted Believe Shirt Etsy $9 $8 See on Etsy The “believe” sign hanging up in the AFC Richmond locker room is a constant reminder to do things the “Ted Lasso way.” So, why not get a “believe” tee that does the same for you? Pair this with your fave denim for a positively sweet fall look. The shirt even comes in an assortment of colors you can choose from like navy, pink, gold, and purple.

03 This Roy Kent Jersey Will Help You Cheer On AFC Richmond AFC Richmond Roy Kent Shirt Etsy $11 $8 See on Etsy Even though AFC Richmond is a fictional soccer team, you can still show your support by wearing a team jersey. This Roy Kent jersey is perfect if your fave character is the foul-mouthed player-turned-coach. Etsy also has the new jersey from Season 2 ($18) with the bantr logo on the front if that’s more your style.

04 This Ted Lasso Tee Is Fan-tache-tic Funny Ted Lasso Shirt Etsy $9 $8 See on Etsy Ted Lasso would not be Ted Lasso without his signature mustache. This shirt has a more minimalistic design, but you can still tell it’s Ted because of the ‘stache, aviator sunglasses, and white visor. This shirt also comes in a variety of colors like gray, red, peach, and mint.

05 This “Be A Goldfish” Tee Will Make You The Happiest Be A Goldfish Ted Lasso Tee Etsy $12 $10 See on Etsy According to Ted Lasso, the “happiest animal on Earth” is the goldfish. So, anytime you wear this “be a goldfish” tee, you’ll be reminded to be happy. Pair it with your fave jeans or denim skirt for a ‘fit that really brings you joy.

06 This “Be Curious” Shirt Is A Good Reminder Be Curious Not Judgmental Shirt Etsy $20 $18 See on Etsy In Season 1, Ted schools Rupert in a game of darts. In his speech, he quotes Walt Whitman who once said “be curious, not judgmental.” Just like this quote has stuck with Ted, you can have it stick with you anytime you wear this tee with a drawing of Ted giving a thumbs up on the front.

07 This Roy Kent Shirt Is “F*ing” Perfect Ted Lasso Roy F*ing Kent Shirt Etsy $14 $11 See on Etsy Roy Kent is the king of cursing. Even Brett Goldstein’s acceptance speech at the 2021 Emmys had a few F-bombs dropped here and there, and this Roy Kent shirt from Etsy is just “f*ing” perfect. It’s straight to the point, and comes in a variety of colors like Irish Green, Daisy, and Orange.

08 This Crown & Anchor Shirt Is For True Soccer Stans Ted Lasso Pub Shirt Etsy $21 See on Etsy Throughout the series, you can see the same soccer fans supporting AFC Richmond from The Crown & Anchor bar. The pub that Ted and Coach Beard frequent may be a fictional, but this Crown & Anchor shirt will make it feel like you’re ready to grab a pint at the bar after work. Only true fans of the series will know the difference.

09 This Roy Kent Shirt Is Full Of Rom-Communism Ted Lasso Roy Kent Coach Shirt Etsy $20 $19 See on Etsy Rom-com fans had a field day spotting the different romantic comedy references in Season 2, Episode 5. One of the biggest rom-communist moments happened when Roy Kent decided to run to the AFC Richmond game to join the coaching staff. It was in that moment that he delivered this iconic line referencing Jerry Maguire. If you’re a fan of rom-coms and Ted Lasso, this shirt is like the best of both worlds.

10 This “Futbol Is Life” Tee Is For Soccer Fans Futbol Is Life Shirt Etsy $22 See on Etsy If you’ve become a soccer fan thanks to Ted Lasso, you might want to get this Dani Rojas tee. It features his memorable line “Fútbol is life” on the front. It’s cute, sweet, and sure to help with any “yips” you may be experiencing.

11 This AFC Richmond Shirt Is Fur Real Cute Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Shirt Etsy $17 See on Etsy Show your support for the AFC Richmond team with this simple royal blue tee. It features their logo with a greyhound — the team’s mascot — on the front. It’s also cute and subtle enough that anyone who doesn’t watch the series will just think you’re a big soccer fan.