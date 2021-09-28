If you’re a Ted Lasso fan, chances are you love the feel-good dramedy with all its lovable characters and heartwarming and hilarious moments so much that you’ve rewatched the series at least a few times. While Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ show not expected to air until 2022, you can still show your support by donning a shirt or jersey that Ted Lasso or Roy Kent would “believe” in. If you need some help picking out the perfect piece for your OOTD, check out these Ted Lasso shirts on Etsy for inspiration.
Etsy is the go-to spot to find customizable and unique merch for fans, whether it’s some Ted Lasso birthday cards for your bestie’s big day or wall art for your dorm room. You might even want to scoop up some cozy mugs for your hot brown water (aka tea). However, rocking a Ted Lasso shirt might be one of the easiest ways to show you’re a part of the AFC Richmond fandom. There are inspirational quote tees that’ll make you feel like you’re delivering a Ted Lasso pep talk whenever you wear them as well as AFC Richmond jerseys that will make you feel like you’re part of the team. You can also style a Roy Kent shirt with your fave leather jacket or a Ted Lasso tee with some aviators for inspired fall #OOTD snaps on the ‘Gram.
You could even stock up on some Ted Lasso shirts on Etsy to rock when visiting the real-life filming locations from the series in London. The possibilities are endless, so don’t forget to add whichever Ted Lasso tee you’re loving to your cart ASAP.
