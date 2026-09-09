Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home isn’t just a gorgeous piece of real estate — it’s literal pop culture lore. Ever since she purchased the legendary Watch Hill property in 2013 for a casual $17.75 million (reportedly), it’s been the go-to summer sanctuary for her and her famous friends. We're talking about the birthplace of those iconic, star-studded Fourth of July parties where everyone from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez has touched down to touch grass on the oceanfront lawn.

But beyond the high-profile celeb hangs, the Bluff Avenue mansion boasts a totally different backstory. The sprawling property famously inspired the Folklore fan-favorite “The Last Great American Dynasty.” In the song, Swift chronicles the life of the home's former owner, Rebekah Harkness, who moved in back in 1948. After inheriting a slice of the Standard Oil fortune when her husband died in 1954, Harkness supposedly spent her days throwing lavish parties and generally scandalizing the neighbors.

As Swift sings, "Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny... They picked out a home and called it ‘Holiday House.’” By the end of the 2020 track, Tay passes the torch to herself, singing, "Who knows, if I never showed up, what could have been."

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Tay first bought the place over a decade ago, fans used to regularly spot her out and about exploring the cute Rhode Island village and neighboring Westerly spots with her 1989-era squad. Cut to today, and she keeps things way more under wraps, maintaining a super low profile behind massive high-security gates.

Even so, her footprint is everywhere. After spending a day exploring the area myself, I can see why she loves it so much. The seaside town is charming, the views are postcard-worthy, and local businesses have hidden the most delightful nods and Easter eggs referencing her music around every corner. From where to stay, eat, and shop, here’s a look at my exact itinerary so you can live out your own perfect Taylor Swift-inspired stay in Rhode Island, too:

9:30 a.m.: Breakfast (Taylor’s Version)

Minutes from Watch Hill sits The Cooked Goose, Westerly’s premier breakfast hot spot at the corner of Watch Hill Road and Setting Sun Drive. This beloved local staple is less than a 10-minute drive from Taylor’s abode, making it the perfect first stop of the day (just make sure you have a car for this trip, as the area is way easier to explore with your own wheels). It actually just celebrated a major milestone, completely rebuilding and reopening after a devastating fire in early 2025 — so you'll be dining in a brand-new, freshly minted space.

The Grammy winner has been spotted here on numerous occasions over the years, frequently bringing along squad members like Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and pal Ashley Avignone.

Cassie Gill Cassie Gill Cassie Gill INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

The space is quaint and cottage-chic — the exact aesthetic we know is Taylor-approved. She reportedly ordered scrambled eggs and hot sauce here, a classic American diner combo for many. Sadly, I’m a “hold the eggs” gal, but I opted for the seasonal brown sugar peach pancakes, which earned an immediate spot in my pancake hall of fame. They were so good, I didn’t even need maple syrup (a painful admission for a Canadian).

If you’re looking for a caffeine fix, there are plenty of flavored latte options, along with classic drip, Americanos, and cappuccinos. The restaurant also features a robust grab-and-go deli section with pre-made salads and pastries — ideal if you want to pack a picnic later.

Insider tip: On a nice day, it may be tempting to sit outside on the shaded patio — but the outdoor tables face a busy street and parking lot, which isn’t exactly a vibe. Since you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the sun later in the day, grab a table indoors to take in the cozy decor instead. Oh, and don’t forget to check out their merch on the way out to snag a souvenir cap or T-shirt.

11 a.m.: Check In Next Door To Taylor

Hop back in the car for a quick six-minute drive down Watch Hill Road to pull up to the spectacular Ocean House. Staying at this historic hotel is by no means a necessity to enjoy the area, but this dream destination sits just a couple of doors down from Taylor’s house and offers a great view of her famed estate. The property is right on the beach, making ocean access a breeze.

It's no surprise the hotel had been such a hot topic in the Swiftie-verse. For months, fans largely speculated it would be the location of her nuptials to Travis Kelce before they ultimately tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3. I am biased to the beach view and Victorian-inspired building, so in my book, Ocean House would have been way more romantic. Even so, I was thrilled to scoop a last-minute stay here to experience the magic myself.

While there are no official reports of Taylor actually frequenting the hotel recently, I could certainly see the Songwriters Hall of Famer hanging out here given the privacy of the property and the quick three-minute walk from her gates.

Cassie Gill Cassie Gill Cassie Gill INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Lunch at The Verandah is a must, even if you aren’t staying on-site. The menu is filled with New England classics like prawns, oysters, and clams. I personally ordered the tuna sashimi, which paired beautifully with the standout highlight on the menu: a literal nod to Taylor called the “Lavender Haze” cocktail. The drink is a refreshing blend of honey lavender, gin, orange bitters, lemon, and club soda. Afterward, take a stroll through the storied hallways and outdoor terraces, which offer incredible photo ops.

Insider tip: If you want the vibes without the luxury price tag, there are some great places to stay just eight minutes away in Misquamicut, including the Hotel Maria and Breezeway Boutique Hotel. Airbnb is also an option, but I’d recommend booking on the earlier side as places can fill up fast, especially during peak summer months.

1:30 p.m.: A “Marvelous” Holiday House View

Just a three-minute walk down Bluff Avenue from the hotel is an access point to Westerly’s East Beach, the buzziest part of the area and a popular swim spot. Taylor’s mansion sits perched on rocks just above the public beach, offering a pretty close view of the higher portion of the home and the on-property American flag blowing in the wind.

Cassie Gill Cassie Gill INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

You can soak up some rays on East Beach or continue for another eight-minute walk down Lark Road, hanging a left down Lighthouse Road to see the historic lighthouse. The street winding down here offers more excellent ocean views, and, in my opinion, the best look at the superstar’s beloved Holiday House.

Seeing the stunning all-white estate in person makes it easy to understand why it's constantly at the center of the pop culture universe. It was another widely rumored location for Tayvis’ wedding — and while that did not happen, Taylor reportedly hosted her star-studded bachelorette party right here in mid-June, complete with a huge fireworks display. The newlyweds have even been spotted at the sanctuary together on several occasions, joined by pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

Insider tip: Your best bet to get photos of yourself with Taylor’s estate in the background is on the walk down to the lighthouse, so be sure to touch up your lip gloss ahead of time. The other homes in the area are gorgeous, too, so take your time strolling the residential streets near Ocean House.

2:30 p.m.: Scoops, Shops, & Swiftie Stops

After basking in the sun, it’s time to seek out some shade and cool off. Take a quick 10-minute stroll back to the main commercial strip on Bay Street. Your first stop should be St. Clair Annex, an adorable, multigenerational ice cream shop and a reported favorite of the superstar when she's in town. While there's no official word on her go-to flavor combo, she is vocal about her love for chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream and chai-flavored desserts. My treat of choice: a waffle cone with scoops of Oreo and mint chocolate chip. Eating it just steps from her estate made every bite taste a little more legendary.

Cassie Gill Cassie Gill INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

From there, head over to the nearby Candy Box store, another longstanding institution just two minutes away. Owner Melissa Hall even has a photo with Taylor framed behind the register from a previous visit back in 2013. There’s a mix of old-fashioned candies, housemade chocolates, and other treats displayed in the whimsical pink-hued boutique. According to the store’s Facebook page, Taylor loaded up on chocolates, fudge, and saltwater taffy during one visit.

Next, tackle the rest of the Bay Street strip, which is lined with plenty of adorable boutiques hiding clever references to the pop icon’s music — including sweatshirts that read “Meet Me at Midnight, Watch Hill” at the beachy Rochelle’s. Aside from a Lilly Pulitzer shop, the street is largely filled with unique local gems like Bay Breeze Interiors, an antique store where I almost went home with a lobster door knocker I absolutely do not need.

Prev Next INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

To cap off the afternoon, grab a caffeine boost at Sift Bakeshop, which is known to have the best espresso in town. Hilariously, the bakery’s Instagram once joked that Swift and Kelce visited the shop after their engagement — but I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the singer has secretly had some of their renowned French pastries delivered straight to her gates.

Insider tip: St. Clair Annex is cash-only for purchases under $10, so you may want to make sure you have some smaller bills on hand. There’s also a second beach access point next to the Flying Horse Carousel, just steps to the left of the ice cream shop that’s worth a look. I’d recommend wearing your swimsuit under your daytime outfit so you are ready for a quick, impromptu dip, especially on a hot day.

7 p.m.: Dinner With A Side Of Lore

To wrap up your coastal getaway, slide into a booth at The Olympia Tea Room, another longstanding Watch Hill eatery that has been serving the community for over 110 years. Taylor has been seen here multiple times with friends over the years, including Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Szohr, and ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Since it’s just a five-minute walk from her front gates, it's a super convenient dinner spot.

The dining room is classic and whimsical with its black-and-white checkered floors, pink walls, and quirky smiling cat art. In short, everything in here screams Taylor Swift even though the restaurant long predated her — so I can see why she’s such a big fan.

Cassie Gill Cassie Gill INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The food and drinks completely live up to the hype, too. I kept things light with the fried zucchini and a mocktail cucumber margarita, though the calamari and local clams linguini both looked delicious. Make sure to save room for dessert, because Swift is known to love the restaurant's signature Avondale Swan, a delicious treat featuring puff pastry, whipped cream wings, and hot fudge.

Insider tip: The Olympia Tea Room does not take reservations and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so put your name down as soon as possible. The indoor and outdoor sections fill up pretty quickly once doors open at 4:30 p.m. Waiting guests can grab a drink at the bar, or walk around the area until they send a text that your table is ready.

Make It A Two-Day Era

If you decide to extend your stay, there are a few must-visit spots where Taylor has frequented just outside the Watch Hill area in downtown Westerly — but keep in mind, you’ll definitely want a car to get to them. On Day Two, kick things off with a hotel breakfast and soak up the morning sun around the beach before checking out and driving 15 minutes into central Westerly.

Instagram/@rifoodfights

Start with a casual lunch at PizzaPlace at 43 Broad Street. Sheeran actually sent the fandom into a frenzy by posting a throwback photo of this exact joint, where he, Swift, and Steinfeld grabbed a slice back in July 2013 during the Red Tour.

Spend your afternoon exploring the historic downtown shops before heading over to Ella’s Food and Drink for an early dinner. This inviting French-Asian fusion spot is the exact location where Taylor and her pal Lorde took a private cooking class in 2014 to master the kitchen's signature tuna tartare tacos. While you might not be whipping up the food yourself, raising a glass here is the perfect way to cap off your Rhode Island getaway.