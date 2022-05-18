Taylor Swift just became Dr. Swift after receiving an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University on May 18. 2022 seems like a fitting year for the “22” singer to become a college graduate, and along with donning the violet gown, Swift also delivered this year’s commencement speech for NYU graduates. As a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Swift is a master wordsmith, which is why you need Taylor Swift lyrics for graduation pics you want to post on Insta.

Just like Swift, you may want to post a cute TikTok or Insta Reel of you getting ready for your high school or college graduation. You may also want to share an OOTD pic of your graduation dress or of you wearing your cap and gown. Of course, there’s also all the selfies you’ll snap with your besties while at the ceremony and photos with your fam afterwards. For all those pics, you need plenty of graduation Instagram captions. Instead of something generic, channel your inner Swiftie by using some Taylor Swift lyrics that perfectly capture all the feelings you have about graduating.

Swift’s music really resonates with fans, because she knows how to express exactly how you’re feeling in any given moment. While her songs may not be about graduation exactly, these 30 Taylor Swift lyrics are relatable to the experience of moving on, growing up, and starting your next chapter. So, if you’re ready to move your tassel and toss your cap in the air, check out these Taylor Swift lyrics for Instagram.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images