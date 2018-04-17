Congradulations! Graduation day has finally arrived, and you have so much to celebrate. You've made it through late-night study sessions, written more essays than you can even count, and delivered a ton of presentations. You've worked your butt off, and now is the time to commemorate the past few years that have seemingly gone by in the blink of an eye. Once you throw your cap in the air and hug all of your college besties like you never want to let go, it's time to pose for some graduation pics. If you're in the witty kind of mood, there's no better way to caption all of your feels on this special day than with some graduation puns for Instagram.

Let’s be real: you have to post a pic of your college crew in your caps and gowns. It’s an Insta must. For those pics, you could always go with a heartfelt graduation caption, because you're proud AF of yourself and all of your achievements. However, this is finally your time to breathe a sigh of relief and infuse some humor into your post, so instead, opt for graduation puns. Just think of how cute a selfie of you and your BFFs smiling at graduation will be with some funny graduation puns to match.

While it may be hard to come up with some grad puns on your own, consider this list as a free pass so you don't have to do any more hard work. Whether you’re in the market for graduation puns or masters degree puns, this list will work with just about any pic you’ve got. Get ready to snap, caption, and go on with whatever party you have planned after the ceremony. You deserve it.

"Whale done, graduate." "Snailed it." "I have the koalafications." "Con-grad-ulations." "I can't beleaf I did it." "You've been schooled." "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." "My time here is ogre." "Breaking Grad." "I'm getting my dip-llama." "Con-cat-ulations." "Bravocado." "Sofishticated." "I’ll calc-u later!" "I pugging did it." "I yam so proud of you." "Lettuce celebrate." "No kitten, I'm feline purrty great right meow." "We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, with a degree." "A toast... to our graduation. [bread emoji]" "It's time to party, turn up the beet." "I hope this B.S. pays off." "Herd you were graduating. Cow-gratulations." "I'm afraid of graduating... psych." "Grad-ical." "Life is like a camera. Just focus on what's important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't turn out, take another shot." "I owe. I owe. It's off to work I go!" "When math majors graduate, do they get degrees or radians?" "Now, it's one degree hotter in here." "Done with this B.S." "And the rest is history." "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls "Party thyme." "Proud of my B.S." "I ins-pi-re." "Shell yeah!" "Game of loans. Interest is coming." "Thanks a latte, Mom and Dad." "English majors get lit." "The tassel was worth the hassle." "Don't be afraid to take whisks." "I've got a bright future. [sunglasses emoji]" "Grad-ewe-ation." "Get meow-ta here!" "Donut make me graduate." “Breaking grad.” “I’m in the grad girls club.” “I’ve never grad it so good.” “I’m one grad egg.” “I’m having a grad hair day.” “Oops, my grad.” “I’m in grad company.” “Leave me a-loan now, thanks.” “Feeling grad and bougie.” “I mastered it.” “Dobby has no masters, but I do.” “This English major is getting lit.” “Way to Gogh, grad.” “Grads all folks.” “I’m really grad I came to this school.”