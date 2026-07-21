As a Swiftie, I never would’ve forgiven myself if I ended my recent trip to Kansas City without doing at least *one* Taylor Swift-coded thing. Sure, I was technically there for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals — but they were being held at Arrowhead Stadium, practically the “Karma” singer’s second home every NFL season. Sadly, Swift and her new husband didn’t attend the match (trust me, I was looking), so instead of seeing them IRL, I did the next best thing: adding Travis Kelce’s steakhouse to my agenda.

Co-owned by Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, 1587 Prime opened last September in the Loews Hotel downtown. The vibes are swanky and elevated — guests are greeted by a roomy bar with live music and an Instagram-worthy spiral staircase. Since I went with a bigger group, we were seated in a private room filled with football paraphernalia, including massive posters representing the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl wins.

The food was equally MVP-worthy, including the wagyu filet, wagyu carpaccio, and a melt-in-your-mouth cast-iron cookie topped with vanilla ice cream. But I was most interested in one particular item: The Alchemy, a $22 cocktail named after one of Swift’s songs.

Prev Next INFO 1/5 PREV NEXT

A Breakdown Of The Alchemy

The Alchemy is the restaurant’s take on a classic cosmopolitan. The fruity blend includes the following ingredients:

Citrus vodka blend

Dry curaçao

Oolong tea

Berry juices (aronia, cranberry, strawberry)

Lime juice

Alyssa Lapid

Unlike your standard deep-red cosmo that’s heavy on the cranberry, The Alchemy arrived in a soft pink, almost peachy tone. It was fruity and sweet, but not overly so. As someone who is generally anti-vodka, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this.

It’s Giving Life Of A Showgirl

Swifties know that the “Anti-Hero” singer is a major fan of cosmopolitans — a trait she shares with SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw. Swift has been spotted cradling the reddish drink everywhere from award shows to ball games. She even reportedly has her own twist on the vodka-based spirit, called the “Tay-tini.”

Plus, the name of 1587 Prime’s drink couldn’t be more fitting. “The Alchemy” from The Tortured Poets Department album is widely believed to be about Kelce, thanks to the football imagery sprinkled throughout the lyrics. (Like the iconic line, “Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”)

But the even bigger sign that this is a Swift-inspired drink? The theatrics. Servers bring the cocktail in a classic martini glass with a mesh-like cloud material wrapped around the stem, and light it on fire when it arrives at the table. Once the show is over, they remove the leftover material, and the stem is as good as new.

Despite being an homage to TTPD, the drink’s presentation had major The Life of a Showgirl energy. I loved every second. If I’m spending $22 on a cocktail, it needs to come with a little hoopla, and The Alchemy delivered. It was camp and extra.

Prev Next INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

TL;DR

While this drink won’t singlehandedly change my stance on vodka, it might be the only vodka exception I’m willing to make. I’d definitely order it as a starter drink for the drama, then switch to a dirty gin martini or spicy marg. Who am I to fight the alchemy?

Rating: 4/5