Netflix may have shifted its focus to Kitty Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart) with spin-off series XO, Kitty, but Lara Jean (Lana Condor) will have my heart always and forever. And it seems that other To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans would agree.

Thanks to the nostalgic Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) cameo and TATB parallels in XO, Kitty Season 2, the OG films have found their way back to the FYP on TikTok. While some fans have taken it as a sign to rewatch all three movies, others have decided to channel their inner Lara Jean in the kitchen by recreating some of her recipes.

Lara Jean is a hopeless romantic who loves making baked goods in her spare time. Throughout the TATB series, she made treats for Kitty’s bake sale, John Ambrose’s favorite peanut butter chocolate cupcakes, and cherry turnovers for her first Valentine’s Day with Peter.

Author of the To All The Boys series Jenny Han told Bustle in 2020 that she made Lara Jean a stress-baker just like herself, and that’s something I share with the two. Since I love to bake, when I saw Lara Jean’s cherry turnovers go viral on my FYP (again), I decided to treat myself to a stress-free moment of making them at home.

How To Make Lara Jean’s Cherry Turnovers

Netflix

Lara Jean showed how she makes her cherry turnovers for Peter in the second TATB movie, P.S. I Still Love You, but I used TikToker @its.chloeh’s recipe to get exact measurements. For the dough and filling, you’ll need the following:

1 cup of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 stick of unsalted butter

1/4 cup of cold water

1 can of black cherries

Start making the dough by mixing everything in a bowl, except the black cherries. I ended up using a little more flour since it’s a lot of butter and was a bit sticky. Once your dough is ready to go in a nice ball, wrap it in plastic and leave it in the fridge to chill. I left mine overnight so I could make myself turnovers for breakfast.

Netflix Netflix INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

After it’s been chilled, roll out your dough and cut an even amount of rectangular pieces — one for the top and one for the bottom. (In the movie, Lara Jean heats up her cherries on the stove before adding them to her dough.) Then, place the other rectangle with three slices cut into it on top of your cherries and press the edges down with a fork.

Add an egg wash to the top of your turnovers along with a sprinkling of sugar before placing in the oven for about 10 minutes at 350 F. Once they’re golden brown, they’re ready to take out and cool.

Rachel Chapman

An Honest Review Of Lara Jean’s V-Day Treat

I added an additional sprinkling of powdered sugar, because my turnovers weren’t as pretty as Lara Jean’s and I thought it would help. I’m not sure if it did, but looks don’t really matter — it’s all about the taste, which was absolute perfection. The crust on the outside was nice and buttery, and went so well with the tart black cherries inside. If I ended up getting this as a V-Day gift, I would be in love.

If you’re unsure of what to get your partner for Feb. 14 and they’re a foodie like Peter, I would highly recommend making these cherry turnovers. If you don’t have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, these cherry turnovers plus a movie night to rewatch the TATB series and XO, Kitty sounds like the perfect Galentine’s Day in with your BFFs.