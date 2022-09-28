I Tried TikTok's Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Hack & It's Better Than The OG

Having the Mexican Pizza back on the menu at Taco Bell is exciting on its own, but TikTok has taken it to another level. Not only did Doja Cat and Dolly Parton star in a Mexican Pizza musical on TikTok, but TikTok’s Mexican Pizza hack also makes the fan-favorite menu item even more delicious. While you can always enjoy your Mexican Pizza by itself with your favorite hot sauce, you’ll need to order a few more add-ons if you want to take your taste buds to the next level.

Foodies are well aware that TikTok is the place to go for recipes and smart hacks to create not only Insta-worthy, but extra tasty dishes. It’s where you can find off-the-menu Starbucks drink orders and ways to get yourself DIY nachos from Chipotle. Now, one TikToker is encouraging others to spice up their Mexican Pizza by combining it with another popular item from Taco Bell. If you’ve been looking for a sign to order Taco Bell for lunch or to drive-thru on your way home, this is it. Here’s everything you need to know in order to try this tasty take on the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell.

What Is The Mexican Pizza TikTok Hack?

According to TikToker Alexis Frost (@alexis.frost), you’ll want to order two Taco Bell Cheesy Roll Ups along with your Mexican Pizza. Take one of the roll ups and unroll it so you have just a tortilla with cheese. From there, you’re going to place two slices of your Mexican Pizza inside and fold it up like a taco. This is where you can have fun with your new Mexican Pizza creation. Frost adds hot sauce to sour cream and cheese, while also having some of Taco Bell’s Avocado Ranch as well. Use each one of these dips for your Mexican Pizza Cheesy Roll Up and enjoy. The combo truly makes it a 10 out of 10 as Frost says.

I Tried The Mexican Pizza TikTok Hack

Rachel Chapman

I first saw the Mexican Pizza TikTok hack by scrolling through my FYP and seeing TikToker Shari Dyonne (@sharidyonne) try it as well. Dyonne also adds some extra hot sauce on top of the pizza before folding it up, and agrees that the combo is “too good.” I was just telling a friend that I wanted a Mexican Pizza, so seeing this hack as soon as I opened up the app was a sign from the TikTok gods that it was my time to try it as well.

I’ll admit that while I’m a fan, I’m usually not too surprised by what I eat at Taco Bell. I have my go-to order and everything tends to taste the same, but as soon as I took as bite of my Mexican Pizza, I was both shocked and delighted. The Mexican Pizza has a tendency to crumble and get messy on its own, but the Cheesy Roll Up really prevented that from happening and allowed all the flavors to stay put. However, the best part (and most necessary) are the dipping sauces. You need that spicy sour cream, cheese, and iconic Avocado Ranch to really bring out more flavors. It’s like the perfect accessory on top of an already amazing OOTD.

Overall, this Taco Bell hack from TikTok feels like if a Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme had a baby, and I’m all here for it. If you were also just talking about Mexican Pizzas with your besties, it’s time to order one of these elevated versions now.