The long-awaited return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is music to foodies’ ears... literally. To celebrate the once-discontinued menu item’s comeback, Taco Bell is putting on a full musical, complete with songs performed by icons like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton. Yeah, I bet you didn’t see that coming! The combination of stars is just as unexpectedly delightful as the Mexican Pizza itself, so here’s when you can watch Doja Cat and Dolly Parton’s Taco Bell musical, because it is premiering very soon.

Taco Bell first announced Mexican Pizza: The Musical back in May, with plans for it to coincide with the Mexican Pizza’s return to Taco Bell menus that month. But things didn’t exactly go as planned. The demand for Mexican Pizza was way too high, and due to widespread Mexican Pizza shortages, the menu item disappeared in a matter of days. The musical was also delayed, but now it’s finally going to get its time to shine. After Taco Bell announced Mexican Pizza will return as a permanent menu item on Sept. 15, the chain also confirmed Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere that same day on the brand’s TikTok.

The deliciously bizarre TikTok musical boasts some pretty huge names, like Doja Cat, who’s vocal passion for Mexican Pizza is credited with bringing the menu item back. Doja even dropped a freestyle about her fave Taco Bell treat on TikTok. It’s unclear if that verse will be featured in the musical or not, but it’s definitely a fun first taste at what’s in store.

The other big name in this cheesy musical is Dolly Parton, who excitedly chowed down on a Mexican Pizza on Instagram to help announce its return to menus.

Although Doja and Parton’s songs are being kept under wraps, Taco Bell did reveal one song from the musical to get everyone hyped. Songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear performed the sweeping love song “Just One Slice” on TikTok, teasing that there’s much more where that came from when Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres on Sept. 15.

To watch Mexican Pizza: The Musical for yourself, tune into Taco Bell’s TikTok at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 15.