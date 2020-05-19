Get ready to customize your favorite burrito bowl like never before. Chipotle's new TikTok hack menu and new "Complete Customization" feature are the latest innovations to ensure customers get the meal they want. Here's how you can use the feature to chow down on never-before-seen menu items.

Chipotle introduced Complete Customization in the Chipotle app on Tuesday, May 19, which allows users to request different amounts of any ingredients: light, normal, or extra. You can also choose to have it on the side. The new feature is meant to allow for more choice when you order digitally, similar to how you can ask for "a little more" or "a little less" of something when you order a meal in person. All you need to do to customize your meal is swipe from left to right on an ingredient when you're making your order on the Chipotle app, which is available in the Apple Store and Google Play. You'll see the options for the toppings, and you can choose the amount which suits you.

To kick off the launch, the company released a series of TikTok videos showcasing DIY menu hacks. The hacks, which include recipes for the Taco Salad Hack, DIY Nachos, and The Extra Dip, show you how to make the most of Complete Customization and put together new menu items that are perfect for any time of the day.

You can find all the recipes in the TikTok videos on the Chipotle account. The Taco Salad Hack is a satisfying meal that includes go-to ingredients such as chicken, black beans, guac, extra cheese, vinaigrette, tabasco, and crunched chips, and the Extra Dip uses ingredients from a burrito bowl topped with lime and Tajín.

The cheesiest recipe is the DIY Nachos, and to make them, you order a burrito bowl without rice, add the toppings you'd like on a stack of nachos — like beans, guac, and salsa — and get an order of chips and queso. When your delivery arrives, arrange the chips on a pan and pour the queso over them. Pop them in the broiler for one minute, and then top it with the entire contents of the burrito bowl. And voilá! You have Chipotle Nachos at home.

Chipotle is also offering $1 delivery fee from Monday, May 11 through Sunday, May 31. The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations for a minimum order of $10 and a maximum order of $200 via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The deliveries are subject to availability and not valid on catering, Burritos by the Box, or orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. To top it off, if you sign up for Chipotle Rewards, you'll earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app.

With new menu hacks to try out and $1 delivery for a limited time, it's time to get creative with your next Chipotle order.