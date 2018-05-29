If you're able to part ways with your bed early enough, you'll get a glimpse of one of Mother Nature's beautiful gifts: a sunrise. This is truly one of the most magnificent sights to see. A #NoFilterNeeded moment like that is just begging for you to document it on the ‘Gram using some sunrise captions to complete your post. Sunrises don’t last forever. This golden hour moment — when a perfect combo of vibrant and warm colors fills the sky, signaling a brand-new day — will be over before you know it, so it’s best to be prepared with some sunrise quotes for Instagram. This is especially true when you know you’ll be at a loss for words when faced with such beauty.

Driving out to the beach with your partner to watch the colors reflect in the water, or going for a walk in your neighborhood with your pup to find a spot with the best view of the sky are a couple amazing ways to catch a breathtaking view to post with sunrise captions. Imagine how dreamy it will be to get out of bed early and start a brand new day, with a cup of coffee in hand, looking at such a picturesque sight. As the sun starts peeking its head over the horizon, it'll basically be saying "good morning" to you like some sunrise picture captions can say “good morning” to your followers.

It's a magical time, which is why you feel the need to snap a great pic and share it immediately and caption sunrise quotes with some of these ideas. Since coming up with the right sunrise captions for Instagram can be difficult, use any of these 25 sunrise captions that are ready to pair with any photo you end up snapping. That way, you don’t have to take your eyes away for too long, and instead, you can enjoy this magic hour moment for a little bit longer.

"It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again." — A.J. Lawless "Waking up with the sun.” "Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun. And I say it's all right.” — The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun” "There is a sunrise every single day, and it’s gorgeous to see (and absolutely free). Don’t miss too many of them.” "Sometimes, it’s worth not pushing that snooze button.” "Someday, you will find the one who will watch every sunrise with you until the sunset of your life." "I will always be that person who gets excited when the sky turns pretty colors.” "The sky was looking cute, so as a good friend, I snapped a pic of it.” "It’s impossible for me to see a sunrise and not start daydreaming.” "Professional daydreamer.” "The sun will rise, and we will try again." — Twenty One Pilots, "Truce" "The sun and I decided to rise to the occasion.” "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” — Maya Angelou "This sunrise really brightened my day.” "My favorite combo: sunrise and coffee.” "I've been sleepin’ so long in a 20-year dark night, and now I see daylight, I only see daylight.” — Taylor Swift, “Daylight” "Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them.” — William Arthur Ward "The key is to enjoy every sunset, and look forward to every sunrise.” “In our history, across our great divide, there is a glorious sunrise.” — Taylor Swift, “Happiness” “I was thinking about the sunrise till it dawned on me.” “My favorite color is sunrise.” “I can’t decide if I like sunrises or sunsets better. They both have their ups and downs.” “I stayed up all night to see where the sun went and it dawned on me.” “Another sunrise, another new beginning.” “I’ve never seen a sunrise I didn’t like.”