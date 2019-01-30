25 Captions For Morning Pics When You're Feeling That Sunrise

I will be the first person to admit that mornings can be difficult, and getting up early always feels like a chore. While I love the feeling of being productive and getting a head start on my day, I shudder at the thought of waking up before the sun is up. But every once in a while, I get up at the crack of dawn, make myself a pot of tea, and start working on everything I need to do. Personally, I've never had an impromptu early morning photo shoot (I'm terrible at selfies), but if you find yourself getting up early and rocking a glow from last night's skincare, you'll definitely need some captions for morning pics.

Maybe you pose for a cute selfie with your pup cuddled up in bed with you, or maybe you snap a pic of the beautiful colors in the sky at sunrise, or maybe your significant other made you a seriously Instagrammable breakfast in bed spread. Whatever the occasion is, mornings can be beautiful, provided you're able to wake up early enough to celebrate them.

Even though sleeping in sounds like a great plan most of the time, maybe give yourself a morning or two a week to get up a little earlier than planned. Watch the sunrise, breathe in the fresh morning air, have a cup of coffee or tea, and snap some pics. It'll be a great way to start your day.

1. "Wake up for the sunrise, stay out for the moon."

2. "Sunday morning, rain is falling." — Maroon 5, "Sunday Morning"

3. "The sunrise, of course, doesn't care if we watch it or not. It will keep on being beautiful, even if no one bothers to look at it." — Gene Amole

4. "I can’t stop drinking the coffee, I stop drinking coffee, I stop doing the standing, and the walking, and the words-putting-into-sentence doing." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

5. "But first, coffee."

6. "I'm easy like Sunday morning." — Faith No More, "Easy"

7. "It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again." — a.j. lawless

8. "Come here you big, beautiful cup of coffee and lie to me about how much we're going to get done today."

9. "How glorious a greeting the sun gives the mountains." — John Muir

10. "Everything in my life has something to do with coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

11. "Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone's day." — Richelle E. Goodrich

12. "My favorite color is sunrise."

13. "Coffee-coffee-coffee is a saying. Like an exaggeration. It’s a funny, desperate cry for caffeine." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

14. "Someday, you will find the one who will watch every sunrise with you until the sunset of your life."

15. "Sorry for what I said when I didn't have my coffee."

16. "Nothing says coffee like six in the morning." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

17. "Bursts of gold on lavender melting into saffron. It's the time of day when the sky looks like it has been spray painted by a graffiti artist." — Mia Kirshner

18. "Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leave you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing and listen as heaven whispers, 'Do you like it? I just did that for you.'" — Max Lucado

19. "This is not an herbal tea morning. This is a coffee morning." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

20. "The sun will rise, and we will try again." — Twenty One Pilots, "Truce"

21. "We can always be chasing the sun." — Sara Bareilles, "Chasing the Sun"

22. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

23. "I love that this morning's sunrise does not define itself by last night's sunset." — Steve Maraboli

24. "I don't trust people who enjoy waking up early in the morning."

25. "I woke up like this." — Beyoncé, "***Flawless"