If you're able to part ways with your bed early enough, you'll get a glimpse of one of Mother Nature's beautiful gifts: a sunrise. This is truly one of the most magnificent sights to see. The sky fills with vibrant, warm colors as the world begins to wake up to a brand new day. If you're able to view this firsthand, you know you need to capture the show in the sky and post a pic to Instagram with some captions for sunrise pictures.

I'll admit, most of my sunrise experiences have come from staying up all night for a study session, or traveling on red eye flights home, but there's something so dreamy about waking up early with a cup of coffee in hand, and starting a brand new day with such a gorgeous sight. As the sun starts peeking its head over the horizon, it's basically saying, "good morning" to you.

The world around you embraces the new day, and you'll see people running along the beach or heading out for an early breakfast. It's a magical time, and must be documented with a great pic for the 'Gram. Sunrises only last for a bit, and you don't want to take your eyes away for too long, so use these 18 sunrise captions to post right away.

1. "It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again." — A.J. Lawless

2. "Wake up for the sunrise, stay out for the moon." — Unknown

3. "The sunrise, of course, doesn't care if we watch it or not. It will keep on being beautiful, even if no one bothers to look at it." — Gene Amole

4. "Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone's day." — Richelle E. Goodrich

5. "How glorious a greeting the sun gives the mountains." — John Muir

6. "Someday, you will find the one who will watch every sunrise with you until the sunset of your life." — Unknown

7. "My favorite colors is sunrise." — Unknown

8. "Bursts of gold on lavender melting into saffron. It's the time of day when the sky looks like it has been spray painted by a graffiti artist." — Mia Kirshner

9. "My life isn't good or bad. It's an incredible series of emotional and mental extremes, with beautiful thunderstorms and stunning sunrises." — Jaeda DeWalt

10. "Everything starts with a sunrise, but it's what we do before it sets that matters." — K. McGraw

11. "The sun will rise, and we will try again." — Twenty One Pilots, "Truce"

12. "Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leave you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing and listen as heaven whispers, 'Do you like it? I just did that for you.'" — Max Lucado

13. "I love that this morning's sunrise does not define itself by last night's sunset." — Steve Maraboli

14. "For one minute, walk outside, stand there, in silence, look up at the sky, and contemplate how amazing life is." — Rhonda Byrne

15. "Watch a sunrise at least once a day." — Phil Dunphy, Modern Family

16. "I caught the sun today." — Unknown

17. "Love doesn’t come to you in crashing waves or thunderbolts. It appears as a song on the radio or a particular blue in the sky. It dawns on you slowly, like a warm winter sunrise — where the promise of summer shines out from within." — Lang Leav

18. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly