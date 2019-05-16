40 Summer BBQ Captions For Instagram That Are 100% Dad-Approved

The menu for this summer includes watermelon, burgers on the grill, and corn on the cob. You and your besties are having barbecues on barbecues, where you’ll chat at a picnic table by a lake, play games in your backyard, or make the perfect s’more while sitting in a campsite. The location for your barbecue doesn’t matter though, because you’ll be having fun and taking pics no matter where you are. For that reason, you need some summer BBQ captions that are 100% dad-approved.

These captions are dad-approved because they’re not your go-to quotes and TikTok phrases. Like the homemade potato skins you’re preparing beforehand, they’re cheesy and loaded — with puns, that is. They’re the jokes your dad or the dad figure in your life might have made when you were a kid, when you had summer get-togethers with your family at your house. At the time, you always rolled your eyes and said something like, "That wasn't that funny," as your dad cried from laughter. A few minutes afterward, you might have cracked a smile, because, truth be told, the joke was pretty witty.

Now, you’re becoming the jokester with these BBQ captions for social media. They’re bound to make your followers giggle, give you a like, and think, “That was good.” Not to mention, they’ll perfectly pair with a side of potato salad, or even a cup of freshly squeezed lemonade.

"I like my tea like I like my coffee. Iced." "Hanging with my grill friends." "Relish the good times and good tides." "Here's to a job well-done." "Red, white, and barbecue." "Meat me in paradise." "I'd like you to meet the foodie crew." "Sun's out, buns out." "Stop showing off. We get it, you're hot." "Playing ketchup with summer." "I mustard you a question." "Dear burgers, you're so barbe-cute." "Let me be frank, I love summertime." "You don't like hot dogs? Well, you're the wurst." "It ain't easy being cheesy." "I know this is going to sound corny, but this is the best barbecue ever." "You're the only bun for me." "Grill power." "To be honest, I'm here for the food." "Everybody needs a roll model." "The s'more the merrier." "I'm sorry for what I said when I was hungry." "That's what cheese said." "Say double cheese!" "You’re my lobster." "I like big buns and I cannot lie." "When life gives you lemons, have a barbecue." "Ranch dressing is a blessing." "I think we grilled too much food. Ugh, what a pickle." "What's up, hot dog?" "Staying all up in my grill." "Dill with it." "You just earned yourself a brownie point." "Whoever thought to put ice cream between two cookies was a genius." "You just got served." "I’ll race you to the beach." "Where there’s a will, there’s a wave." "Canoe believe we’re having another barbecue?" "Would I lake to have a barbecue? Duh." "I’m cooking up a storm."