Stranger Things just shared its first Season 5 preview for Stranger Things Days — aka Nov. 6 —on Insta and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the Netflix series. However, since production for Season 5 of Stranger Things won’t begin until 2023, you may have to wait a while to return to Hawkins. In the meantime, though, you can book the Byers’ home from Stranger Things Season 4 on Vrbo to experience the Upside Down for yourself.

If you remember in Season 4, the Byers made their way to sunny California with Eleven to start anew. Even though things seemed fine at first, drama quickly follows, and they’re led back to their roots in Hawkins. Now, Hawkins is supposed to be in Indiana, but fans of the series know that most of the Stranger Things filming locations are actually located in Georgia. Since Georgia was used for Indiana, it makes sense that production swapped out Cali for New Mexico instead. The home that was used as the Byers’ house in California is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and you can book a stay there through Vrbo.

How To Book The Byers’ Home From Stranger Things

Vrbo

Since the Byers’ home is a listing on Vrbo, you can book it whenever you’re thinking of taking a trip to New Mexico. However, the house seems to be popular with low availability, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for openings, just like the crew kept a close eye on Max in Season 4.

The rental has four bedrooms, which comfortably sleep up to 12 guests. That means you and your entire Hellfire Club could stay in the Byers’ home for a weekend getaway. You’ll definitely feel like you’re in an episode of Stranger Things since the home has ‘80s decor throughout, but with modern appliances and a fully stocked kitchen. You could even make yourself an Eggo waffle breakfast each morning with some Surfer Boy Pizza for dinner.

The main attraction of the home is the basement that has tons of fun arcade games, air hockey, and even board games to play. Of course, you’ll be setting up your own Dungeons and Dragons game like the Stranger Things crew, or you could re-watch the seasons on the TV downstairs. The basement also has an Insta-worthy Christmas lights wall from Season 1 of the series that could be the perfect backdrop for some group pics or selfies. Speaking of which, you might as well recreate some of your favorite scenes from season four while in the actual Stranger Things filming locations.

Stranger Things Season 4 Filming Locations In New Mexico

Vrbo

While you’re in New Mexico, make sure to visit some of the other Stranger Things locations in the area as well. The Rink-O-Mania — aka Skate-O-Mania IRL — where Eleven attacks Angela is in Albuquerque. You can go skating for the day and find a local pizza shop to enjoy a snack afterward. According to Visit Albuquerque, the cast even dined at the Sawmill Market while filming, so you can eat like the Stranger Things cast while in town.

The high school that Will, Eleven, and Jonathan transfer to in the fourth season is actually Eldorado High School and not Lenora Hills High, which you could drive by on your personalized Stranger Things tour. When you fly into New Mexico, you may even arrive at Albuquerque International Sunport, which is the airport Mike arrives at when he comes to visit Will and Eleven. Even if you aren’t able to book the Byers’ home, a trip to New Mexico should be on any Stranger Things fan’s bucket list to see these iconic spots.