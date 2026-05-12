Starbucks is getting ready for summer with a colorful new addition. Joining the menu on May 12 is the all-new Tropical Butterfly Refresher. This fruity sip is a vibrant blend of passionfruit and guava with mango-pineapple flavored pearls for an extra bit of sweetness.

Like other Starbucks Refreshers, the Tropical Butterfly ($6) can be customized to your liking. In addition to the OG, there is also a tart Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher, a Tropical Butterfly Energy Refresher with 125mg of caffeine, and a creamy Butterfly Drink with coconut milk. Each sip is infused with butterfly pea flower to create an Insta-worthy purple and orange ombre effect.

To get myself into the summer spirit, I ordered the new bevvy on launch day. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

I’m A Lover Of Starbucks’ Tropical Butterfly Refresher

As a foodie, I have to applaud Starbucks for creating a drink that is picture-perfect. Even though taste is the most important thing, I also want a sip that’s pretty, and this one really is gorgeous. It reminds me of the opening of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour when she sings “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.”

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This sip is for the Lover girlies who want not just a “Cruel Summer,” but a flavorful one as well. The guava and passionfruit reminded me of enjoying a fresh smoothie on the beach in a hammock — which is how I want to spend my summer days.

The popping pearls add just the right amount of sweetness, but if you are looking for something more sour, I would go for the lemonade option. To enjoy a dessert or popsicle-like sip, I would order the Butterfly Drink that comes with coconut milk. Just make sure you grab a large straw so you can get all the inclusions on the bottom.

Guava & Passionfruit Go Really Nice Together

In addition to giving me Swiftie vibes, the Tropical Butterfly Refresher also coordinates well with Olivia Rodrigo’s babydoll dress from the “Drop Dead” music video. I’d say Starbucks really nailed it with a beautiful drink aesthetic that tastes delicious as well.

Olivia Rodrigo

Without the pearls, the Refresher on its own isn’t super sweet and has more of a subtle tropical tea flavor. That might not be for everyone looking for an afternoon treat. However, if you want to switch up your coffee run with a refreshing sip that hints at beach days to come, you really can’t go wrong with Starbucks’ Tropical Butterfly drink.

Rating: 4.8/5