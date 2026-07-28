Starbucks is expanding its colorful summer palette. Starting July 28, the seasonal menu features an all-new lineup of Orange Cream drinks offering a mix of velvety orange cold foam and creamy blended treats.

The cafe went all in on the coquette vibe with a new Pink Drink menu and merch collection in early July, but for the end-of-summer vibes, Starbucks is doubling down on refreshing, sun-drenched sips.

According to Kris Murray from the drink team, “Orange cream is associated with the feeling of summer. It can evoke childhood nostalgia and familiar moments like enjoying freezer pops, peeling oranges, or spending time outdoors during the summer moments.” Yearning for a bit of a throwback, Starbucks infused this latest rollout with a sweet blend of tangerine, mandarin, and vanilla flavors.

As someone who has fond memories of eating creamsicles at pool parties, I had to try the new colorful drink menu. This vibrant drop brings a handful of tasty options to the counter, including an Orange Cream Cold Brew, an Iced Orange Cream Matcha, an Iced Orange Cream Chai, and an Orange Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage. Here’s my honest review of how they stack up:

Orange Cream Cold Brew (~$6)

Starbucks

I’m usually more of a matcha or latte person, but this Orange Cream Cold Brew completely won me over. The bitterness of the cold brew with the sweet orange cold foam on top reminded me so much of a Terry's Chocolate Orange. Even though there’s no chocolate involved with this sip, the combination of contrasting flavors paired so well together just like the British treat.

Rating: 4.9/5

Iced Orange Cream Matcha (~$6)

Starbucks

Lately, my go-to order at Starbucks has been one of the fruity matcha lattes. Between the banana and mango, you really can’t go wrong, and this orange take is just as delicious. I love how the citrusy cold foam brings a sweetness to the earthy matcha for a beautifully well-balanced sip.

Rating: 4.8/5

Iced Orange Cream Chai (~$6)

Starbucks

Since Starbucks’ chai latte is already sweet on its own, the orange cold foam really intensifies that sweetness — a bonus for those with a sweet tooth. Personally, I love the spiciness of the chai mixed with the orange and vanilla foam. It has a true end-of-summer, beginning-of-fall feel to it that really brought out the nostalgia. The spicy and sweet combo also uniquely reminded me of an orange bubblegum, creating a surprisingly fun flavor profile.

Rating: 4.6/5

Orange Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage (~$6)

Starbucks

For a true creamsicle treat, you must get the Orange Cream Frappuccino. With this sip, the orange and vanilla harmonize perfectly rather than sharing center stage with other complex flavors. It’s the only flavor profile you get, and it’s delicious. The drink is uniquely layered over a base of whipped cream and topped with another swirl, so the overall build highlights a rich, velvety vanilla cream profile complemented by a soft hint of citrus. Super refreshing, especially on a hot summer day.

Rating: 4.6/5