38 Cute Captions That Espresso How Much You Live For Starbucks

One of the greatest love affairs of all time is between you and your coffee. There's not a day that goes by when you don't wake up and gaze lovingly at your favorite mug, or daydream about your run to get a cold brew. Your heart is full of butterflies when you imagine your go-to barista sliding your drink across the counter and into your welcoming hands. But, it’s not just any coffee that you're in love with — it’s Starbucks’ full menu of tasty drinks that’s brought you here, looking for cute Starbucks captions that’ll espresso your true feelings.

Whether you’re ordering a refresher, a pink drink with vanilla sweet cream cold foam on top, or an iced coffee with oat milk, Starbucks gives you all the heart eyes. Your besties assume that your relationship status is caffeinated, because you’re always chilling in the drive-thru or asking, “Does anyone want to go to Starbucks?” in the group chat. You treat the latest and greatest items on the secret menu like bonus tracks off your favorite albums, and watch all of @annaxsitar’s “another day, another Starbies” videos on TikTok to find new drinks to order.

However, despite being head-over-heels for Starbucks, trying to put your latte love into actual words is a struggle. You've tried explaining the overwhelming feeling of joy you get with every single sip, but you always come up short. Enter, these Starbucks quotes. They get where you’re coming from, and will perfectly complement a picture, reaction video, or mood board of your favorite drinks.

"It's a brew-tiful day to have Starbucks." "Everything I brew, I brew it for you." "I've been thinking about you a latte." "May your Starbucks always be stronger than your Monday." "A day without Starbucks is like — just kidding. I have no idea." "Here for the iced chai tea latte." "Assume that I always have lattes on my mind." "You can find me in the drive-thru." "Now serving: Cute looks and cold brews." "Sweet dreams are made of sweet cream cold foam." "Can someone text me a matcha from Starbucks?" "I don't give a frapp about anything but Starbucks." "My favorite color is pink drinks." "The prettiest drink in the entire universe." "Forget your sign. Tell me what your favorite drink from Starbucks is." "Iced coffee over hot coffee, any day." "This is my mug shot." "There’s no problem a caramel drizzle can’t solve." "Drop your Starbucks order in the comments." "Is it time to go to Starbucks yet?." "Still thinking about this refresher." "I drank my Starbucks before it was cool." "When life gives you anything from Starbucks, drink it." "Dear cold brew, where have you bean all my life?" "You either love Starbucks, or you’re wrong." "You miss 100% of the espresso shots you don't take." "But first, Starbucks." "Just brew it." "I’m so happy I live in a world where Starbucks exists." "What’s your favorite milk to put in coffee, and why is it oat milk?" "A little Starbucks goes a long way." "When your barista spells your name right? Chef’s kiss." "This is what I like to call a Starbucks haul." "Sponsor me, Starbucks." "You don’t like Starbucks? Well, more for me." "Latte check!" "The secret menu items hit different." "Getting Starbucks (again)."