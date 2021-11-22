Score A Free $5 Gift Card From Starbucks With This Black Friday Deal

Black Friday sales aren’t just for discounted electronics or unbeatable savings on pricey appliances or phones anymore. You can also get some perks as you pick up stocking stuffers and gifts for your coffee crew. This holiday season, give the gift of java (and treat yourself in the process) with a Starbucks’ Black Friday 2021 deal that runs through Cyber Monday.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect White Elephant gift to cause a frenzy or finally feeling ready to give yourself a much-needed TV upgrade, Black Friday deals are the way to go when you want to save major bucks. Starbucks fans, you’ll be pleased to hear your favorite coffee giant is joining in on the deals with an offer for you and the coffee-lover in your life. Here’s what you need to know about the Black Friday deal.

From Friday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 29, Starbucks is offering a free $5 eGift card when you purchase an eGift card worth $20 or more, a Starbucks rep told Elite Daily in an email. The $5 eGift is non-transferrable — meaning it’s for whoever does the buying — and it’s good for one per person, so make sure you stock up on Starbucks eGift cards on Black Friday for a little extra somethin’.

Remember, the free $5 eGift won’t start until Nov. 26, but as you plan, check out the holiday-themed eGift cards on the Starbucks website. There are five Thanksgiving cards, four Red Cup cards, and three Hanukkah cards.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’ve never given an eGift card before, this sustainable practice is super easy to use. Simply select the card design, the dollar amount ($10, $25, $50, $100, or a custom amount), enter the name and email of the person you’re sending it to (as well as your name and email), and the eGift card will be sent to them. You can also add a custom message to personalize the gift.

The free $5 eGift is a scaled back Black Friday deal as compared to 2020, which saw daily offers at the coffee chain, and the reusable mug deal is missing for the second year in a row — but if you scored the holiday cup (or bring in any clean personal cup in store), you can get 10 cents off your drink order.

When you make a trip to redeem your free eGift card in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.