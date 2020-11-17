'Tis the season to make your caffeine runs extra-festive, thanks to a handful of holiday specials. Starbucks’ Black Friday 2020 deals kicked off on Nov. 16 with free $10 codes on Uber Eats, and run through Nov. 30. With discounts on drinkware, free gift cards, complimentary coffee, and more sweet perks starting much earlier than Thanksgiving weekend, it's the perfect time to fuel up ahead of the holiday season.

Uber Eats "Deliver It Forward" Deal

Starting on Monday, Nov. 16, Starbucks stans looking to get their Peppermint Mocha fix from the comfort of their couch will want to take advantage of the chain's "Deliver It Forward" deal. The collaboration between Starbucks Delivers and Uber Eats, which goes through Sunday, Nov. 22 or while supplies last, works like this: customers who place any Starbucks order on the Uber Eats app will get an email code for $10 off their next Starbucks delivery order. You can send the $10 code to up to 30 people, or 30 redemptions, making it an easy way to show your coworkers and friends some love this November.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Deals On Drinkware

Starting Nov. 24, customers looking for some extra savings on a festive container for their Starbuck sips can check out the sale on the Sparkling Hot Tumblers, which will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. Featuring 'Gram-worthy hues like gold, light pink, and silver, the cups — which normally retail for $14.95 — will be $9.95 each.

Free Food & Drink From Starbucks Rewards

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, Starbucks is rewarding anyone who decides to join its Rewards program for the first time. Once you download the Starbucks app and become a member, you can spend at least $20 from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27 to earn 50 bonus stars, which should be enough to score you a regular coffee, tea, or bakery item on the house.

Cyber Monday: Free Drinks

Keep the caffeine coming while shopping Cyber Monday sales, thanks to a BOGO deal on Nov. 30. Starbucks Rewards members who head to the Starbucks app to order any grande or larger handcrafted beverage will be automatically sent a free drink coupon to use the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.

Cyber Monday: Score A Free eGift Card

Save on the perfect virtual stocking stuffer for any loved ones you won't be seeing in person this year with Starbucks' eGift deal, which you can share via iMessage and other online platforms. On Nov. 30, shoppers who purchase one $20 eGift will receive a $3 eGift for free, meaning you can treat yourself or someone on your gift list to a complimentary coffee or treat.

