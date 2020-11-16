You can spread the holiday cheer this season by gifting the Starbucks lovers in your life a free promo code toward their next order. With Starbucks' Deliver It Forward holiday deal on Uber Eats, you'll receive a complimentary $10 friends and family code when you place a delivery order. If you're ready to get your hands on the gift that keeps on giving, here's how you can score the tastiest offer of the season.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, customers who order Starbucks on Uber Eats will receive a code friends and family can use on their next Starbucks delivery order. Each code is valid for up to $10 off one order of Starbucks' holiday drinks and food, which includes favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the Snowman Cookie.

If you're ready to snag the deal, you'll first need to open the Uber Eats app. Once you're in the app, you can use the delivery locator to see if there's a participating Starbucks near you. Once you've found a location, place your Starbucks order. After you've completed ordering, you'll get an email with the $10 code your friends and family can use toward their next Starbucks order on Uber Eats. You'll be able to share the $10 code with up to 30 people, totaling 30 redemptions.

It's important to note that the code must be exclusively used through Uber Eats, and not at Starbucks locations. If you're friends and family live in Seattle, Chicago, or New York City, they'll also be able to use the code on a local Starbucks Reserve Roastery order. Basically, it's the easiest way to spread some holiday cheer.

Starbucks' Deliver It Forward deal ends Sunday, Nov. 22, or while supplies last. There are only 100,000 codes to be given away during the promotion period, so you'll want to place your holiday order ASAP if you want to score the free codes for your crew. In addition to the promo code, Starbucks is also offering free delivery orders over $15 on Uber Eats during the holiday season.

When receiving an order through Uber Eats, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for receiving deliveries as of Sept. 11. They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person. You can also opt for contactless delivery with Uber Eats.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.