There's no denying that St. Patrick's Day is such a fun holiday to celebrate with friends and family. Maybe you'll start the day off by having a green bagel for brunch with your roomies, and finish off the day drinking a green beer or two at happy hour with friends (if you're 21 and up, of course). Whatever your St. Paddy's Day plans may be, don't forget to snap a few green outfit pics for the ‘Gram, maybe even with a sparkly shamrock headband. If you're feeling in a witty mood and are just embracing all of those good-spirited vibes, some funny quotes for St. Patrick's Day will do just the trick for your Instagram captions.

While this feel-good holiday is commonly celebrated by going out and having a Guinness or two, there are plenty of ways to ring in St. Patrick’s at home if you’d rather skip the ruckus. For example, you could whip up an entire Irish dinner for you and your roommates to enjoy out in the backyard, or play some virtual games with your long-distance besties. Whether you keep your celebration low-key or head out on the town with you friends, you know you'll be smiling just like a leprechaun staring into his beautiful pot of gold. Just be sure to snap a pic and use some catchy St. Patrick’s Day phrases that fit your cheery vibe and Irish-es all your friends on the ‘gram the best.

All that to say, coming up with a solid, clever caption can be such a struggle — and when you're celebrating, you might not want to take any time away from the fun to think of one. So, do not fret, because these funny St. Patrick’s Day quotes may very well capture everything you’re feeling on Mar. 17, no matter how you’re celebrating. Truly, if you’re hanging out at home and keeping it low-key, or if you’re headed out to a very green parade scene, there’s a St. Patrick’s Day Instagram caption here for everyone.

Shutterstock

"The leprechauns made me do it!" “Get your Irish on." "This is what they meant when they said, ‘Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer.’” "Irish you were beer." "Let's drink green beer! Let's do green Jell-o shots! Where's your Saint Patrick's Day spirit?" — Barney, How I Met Your Mother "You're now aware you can't say 'Irish Wristwatch'." 7. "As you slide down the bannister of life, may the splinters never point in the wrong direction." — Irish Blessing "May God bless and keep in good health your enemies’ enemies." — Irish Saying "Did someone say shenanigans?" "In heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here." — "In Heaven There Is No Beer" "May your St. Patrick's Day be beery, and oh so cheery." "Here's to you and here's to me, I pray that friends we'll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here's to me." — Irish Toast "Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don’t want to press your luck." "Don't pinch me, bro." "Sorry, I got a little Irish whiskey’d away." "There are only two kinds of people in the world, The Irish and those who wish they were." — Irish Saying "It ain’t over till it’s clover.” "Felt cute, might be up for some shenanigans later.” "You can't drink all day if you don't start in the morning." — Drake, "Signs" "This is what it looks like when I’m in paddy mode.” "O'snap." “Irish kisses and shamrock wishes.” “Hanging with my lucky charms.” “Wishing you a pot o’gold and all the joy your heart can hold.” “The paddy don’t start ‘til I walk in.” “And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one.” — Taylor Swift, “The Lucky One” “If you’re Irish, it doesn’t matter where you go — you’ll find family.” — Victoria Smurfit “You don’t need luck when you have friends like these.” “I’m not Irish, but kiss me anyway.” “May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty, and our ale never go musty.” — Irish Blessing