Now that spooky season is finally here, it’s time to bust out the plastic pumpkins, gruesome ghouls, and festive Squishmallows. If you’re a certified member of the #SquishSquad, chances are you’ve been thinking about dressing up your Squishmallows for Halloween — and TikTok has some great Squishmallow costumes that you can both buy or DIY. If you want some adorable inspo, check out these not-so-scary Squishmallow costume ideas on TikTok.

It’s hard to believe that your too-cute Squishmallow could become even cuter, but it’s totally possible with the right spooky disguise, as many TikTokers are sharing under the #squishmallowoutfit tag. Plus, there are so many great Halloween costume ideas that you can DIY by following a TikToker’s directions or buying the patterns on Etsy to make your own. If you sew or crochet, there are tons of TikTokers showing off their homemade Squishmallow Halloween costumes. There’s everything from adorable garden mushrooms to adorable hats that transform any Squish into frogs, bumblebees, and more.

Even if you aren’t a crafter, you can still scroll through TikTok to discover fun Halloween ideas for your Squishmallows that require minimal effort. Check out these super adorable costume ideas to help your favorite Squishes get spooky.

A Friendly Ghost TikTok You can transform any of your Squishmallows into a friendly ghost for instantly adorable results. TikToker @zersten crocheted this sweet and simple ghost costume for her smaller Squishes. If you’re newer to DIY Halloween costumes, this may be a good costume to try to make on your own, whether you crochet it like @zersten, or go old school and cut out two holes for eyes in a pillowcase.

An Adorable Garden Mushroom If you’re ready to take your crafting skills to the next level, you could try making a garden mushroom costume like TikToker @kayleeeet420. It features an adorable red “cap” with white spots on it, a cream body, and a space for your Squishmallow’s face to peep through. The best part is that you can actually buy the PDF pattern for this costume on Etsy so all you have to do is follow along with the instructions for a cute and unique costume.

A Cute Little Frog TikToker @myamallows used @kayleeeet420’s pattern to create this precious little frog hat that’s a mix of crochet and felt. With the big eyes and pink felt cheeks, it’s perfection. And because it’s mostly one color, it’s a simple costume to make. That said, if you’d rather not head out to the craft store, you can always buy a pre-made frog costume instead.

A Cutesy Cow Super crocheter and Squishmallow fan @kayleeeet420 is back at it again with this sweet little cow costume. This one is a bit more intricate as it involves multiple colors and you’ll need to create details like little horns and ears. However, if you have your heart set on a cow costume, there’s no reason why you couldn’t make your own with any materials you have at home like cow-printed fabric, scissors, and a needle and thread.

A Teeny Tiny Lion TikTok If you’d rather skip the crafting, you can always opt for this teeny tiny lion costume that TikToker @kawaiiplushes picked up from Five Below. It’s actually a tiny silicone lion toy, but it’s stretchy enough to fit over your smallest Squishmallows to create an instant costume with no sewing required. If you can’t find this lion, any small, stretchy toy that’s hollow on the inside should do the trick.

A Shark That’s Not So Scary You can snag this shark pattern on @kayleeeet420’s Etsy shop to transform your Squish into a not-so-scary sea creature. It has a pointed nose and an extra wide opening for your Squishmallow’s face so you can add in some felt teeth. Simply adorable.

A Chubby Bumble Bee Last but not least, @kayleeeet420’s chubby bumblebee costume is super popular for Squishmallow fans on TikTok. Honestly, what’s not to love about a roly-poly bumblebee costume with tiny holes on the side for your Squish’s arms to poke out like wings? This costume is so cute that you’ll want to dress your Squishmallows up in it well after spooky season ends.