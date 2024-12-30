Squid Game has returned for Season 2 with a new crop of contestants, deadly spins on playground games, as well as teachable cultural moments for its viewership. The first season introduced American audiences to ddakji, the recruitment game with folded paper, along with dalgona, the honeycomb candy with shapes baked in the middle. The latter inspired many TikTokers to make their own dalgona at home; this season, fans are recreating something a little more savory.

What Is Dosirak?

In Episode 4, “Six Legs,” the contestants are given a metal tin for lunch after voting to continue the game. This bento box-style meal, also known as a dosirak, was spotted in Season 1 as well, so it’s a returning part of the games like Young-hee, the “Red Light, Green Light” doll.

Fans like TikToker @salty_shelley were inspired to recreate the lunchbox at home after watching Squid Game for its latest go-round. And if you’re feeling hungry or need a snack to enjoy while marathon-watching Season 2, here’s everything you need to know about what goes inside the Korean lunchbox and how to organize it in an Insta-worthy way.

The Dosirak In Squid Game Season 2 Has 6 Ingredients

According to @salty_shelley’s TikTok, the Squid Game lunchbox consists of:

White rice

Fish sausage

Soy-braised black beans

Stir-fried anchovies

Kimchi

1 fried egg

To make it yourself, place white rice in two-thirds of the bento box, with the black beans, anchovies, and kimchi filling up the remaining area. Add your fish sausage, or fried Spam, in three circle shapes on top of the line where the rice, black beans, anchovies, and kimchi meet. Then, carefully, place your fried egg on top of the white rice without breaking the yolk, and you’re ready to serve.

Netflix

Blogger Stellanspice says the side dishes you use for your dosirak can vary, but it’s almost always paired with rice and a protein. It might be hard to find soy-braised black beans and stir-fried anchovies if your grocery store doesn’t carry a lot of Korean food, so making a dupe of the Squid Game lunchbox could be as hard as the six-legged pentathlon, which was up next for the contestants.

You can always just make a dosirak with different side dishes to go with your rice, egg, and protein cut into circles. Just don’t forget to put it all in the bento box like this $40 rectangle one from Monbento.