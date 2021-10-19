By now, you may be one of the millions of people who have marathon-watched Netflix’s number one series Squid Game. If you finished the South Korean drama confident that you could survive each one of the children's games involved, now is your chance to prove it. There is a Squid Game immersive experience coming to cities like New York City and Chicago next year that you can register for right now.

Similar to the actual Squid Game, not much info is out there for the Squid Game: Immersive Experience. However, there is a brown business card — aka Eventbrite event — you can sign up for right now. It’ll add you to the waitlist for the Squid Game experience and a chance to win it all. If chosen, you will be asked to compete in a series of children’s games like Red Light, Green Light and Tug of War, just like in the show. Thankfully, though, there is no deadly consequence for losing. What a sigh of relief.

Without any fatal threats, there really is nothing stopping you from seeing if you’re like Seong Gi-hun and able to survive each round. Plus, the Squid Game: Immersive Experience will be taking place in multiple cities across the U.S. There will be games in NYC, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

It’s unclear if you’ll also be asked to wear matching green tracksuits with your number on them, but there will be 200 players for the timed event. The games will last about 90 minutes, and that includes the Red Light Green Light and Tug of War games as well as the Dalgona Candy challenge you’ve been seeing all over TikTok. Let’s hope you get the triangle or circle instead of the dreaded umbrella.

The event description also states that there will be even more games, which could include the glass bridge game or teaming up to play a round of marbles. If you do make it all the way to the end, you’ll get to walk away with a cash prize. While it’s probably not as massive as the millionaire dollar prize won on Squid Game, it’s described as “big” and “astounding,” so you can definitely order that venti latte from Starbucks with it.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for the Squid Game: Immersive Experience now. There is no word on where these games will be taking place in each one of their respective cities, but right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some recommendations for anyone attending large gatherings. For instance, even if you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask indoors or in crowded outdoor areas. This just gives you a good opportunity to sport that Squid Game mask ($17, Etsy) you just bought from Etsy.

Each one of the events is scheduled for sometime in January 2022 as well. This is the perfect way to kick off a brand new year with a little extra cash and a lot of confidence. You’ll also have plenty of time between now and then to work on your Squid Game skills. Use the upcoming holidays to schedule some family fun to play a few games in the backyard or make some Dalgona candy along with your festive cookies. If you’re chosen to participate in the Squid Game: Immersive Experience, you’ll need all the practice you can get to really give yourself the green light to win.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.